لا_للعنف_في_القانون حملة توعوية للهيئة الوطنية لشؤون المرأة اللبنانية

أطلقت الهيئة الوطنية لشؤون المرأة اللبنانية حملة توعوية بالشراكة مع Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) حول العنف في القانون ضدّ النساء والفتيات بعنوان "عدم تعديل القوانين للإعتراف بحقوقِك هو عنف بحقِّك"، #لا_للعنف_في_القانون.

وتلقي هذه الحملة الضوء على الأحكام القانونية المجحفة والتمييزية بحقوق النساء والفتيات التي لا زالت حتى اليوم من دون تعديل أو إقرار والتي يقتضي تعديلها لحماية المرأة والاعتراف بها كمواطنة كاملة الحقوق، سيّما من خلال إقرار قانون مدني موحّد للأحوال الشخصية، وقانون يمنع زواج القاصرات والقاصرين إضافة إلى قانون يعترف بحق المرأة اللبنانية بنقل جنسيتها إلى أولادها.

ويندرج هذا الفيلم التوعوي في إطار مشروع تنفذّه الهيئة الوطنية لشؤون المرأة اللبنانية بالشراكة مع GIZ وبتمويل من الحكومة الألمانية.

Awareness campaign by the National Commission for Lebanese Women

The National Commission for Lebanese Women (NCLW) launched an awareness campaign in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on violence in the law against women and girls entitled "Failing to amend the laws to recognize your rights is a violence against you”, #Stop_violence_in_the_law

This campaign sheds light on the unfair and discriminatory legal provisions to the rights of women and girls which remain unamended, and which require amending in order to protect and recognize women as full citizens, through a unified civil law for personal status, a law that prohibits the marriage of minors, in addition to a law that recognizes the right of Lebanese women to pass on their nationality to their children

This awareness campaign is implemented by the National Commission for Lebanese Women in partnership with GIZ and funded by the German government