بالأسماء - عقوبات أميركية جديدة استهدفت شخصيات وشركات متّهمة بتمويل حزب الله

19
MAY
2022
فرضت الخزانة الأميركية عقوبات جديدة على حزب الله.
وشملت هذه العقوبات " احمد جلال رضى عبدالله" لصلته بتمويل الحزب، بالإضافة إلى 5 من شركائه و8 شركات تابعة له في لبنان والعراق.

المزيد من التفاصيل أدناه كما وردت على موقع الخزانة الأميركية:

The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda (Arabic: احمد جلال رضى عبدالله) (a.k.a. ABDALLAH, Ahmed Jalal Rida), Beirut, Lebanon; DOB 15 Aug 1966; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886 (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: HIZBALLAH).

ABDALLAH, Ali Reda (Arabic: علي رضا عبدالله), Embassies Street, Bir Hassan, Lebanon; DOB 19 May 1962; nationality Lebanon; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Passport LR1191153 (Lebanon); alt. Passport A12404797 (Iraq) (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda).

ABDALLAH, Hussein Ahmad Jalal (Arabic: حسين احمد جلال عبدالله) (a.k.a. ABDALLAH, Hussein Ahmad), Safarat St, El Salam Building, 4th floor, Bir Hassan, Lebanon; DOB 11 Feb 1996; nationality Lebanon; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886 (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda).

ABDALLAH, Hussein Reda (Arabic: حسين رضا عبدالله), Lebanon; DOB 03 Jun 1964; nationality Lebanon; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886 (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda).

ATTIA, Hussein Kamel (Arabic: حسين كامل عطية) (a.k.a. ATIEH, Hussein; a.k.a. ATIYAH, Husayn; a.k.a. ATTIEH, Hussein Kamel; a.k.a. ATTIYAH, Husayn), Lebanon; DOB 19 Dec 1965; nationality Lebanon; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886 (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda).

HAIDAMOUS, Joseph Ilya (Arabic: جوزيف ايليا هيدموس) (a.k.a. HAIDAMOUS, Joseph Elia; a.k.a. HAYDAMOUS, Joseph Elia), Lebanon; DOB 20 Sep 1965; nationality Lebanon; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886 (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: HIZBALLAH).

The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List:
AL MOUKHTAR PRODUCTS CO. SARL (Arabic: منتوجات المختار), Rweiss, Plot 2007, Borj Brajne, Baabda, Lebanon; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Established Date 2008; Organization Type: Manufacture of other food products n.e.c.; Registration Number 2012570 (Lebanon) issued 21 Apr 2008 [SDGT] (Linked To: UNITED GENERAL HOLDING SAL).

FOCUS COMPANY SARL (Arabic: شركة فوكوس ميديا ش.م.ل.) (a.k.a. FOCUS MEDIA S.A.R.L.; a.k.a. "FOCUS COMPANY"), Plot 6864, Section 5, Block A, Chiah, Lebanon; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Advertising; Registration Number 2002046 (Lebanon) issued 21 Oct 2003 [SDGT] (Linked To: UNITED GENERAL HOLDING SAL).

FOCUS MEDIA COMPANY SAL OFFSHORE (Arabic: شركة فوكوس ميديا ش.م.ل. اوف شور), Al Rabyeh Building, New Airport Highway, Beirut, Lebanon; Plot number 6864, Section 5, Block A, Chiah, Lebanon; Al Hizam Al-Akhdar Street, Al Amir District, Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf, Iraq; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Advertising; Registration Number 1807467 (Lebanon) issued 25 Apr 2014 [SDGT] (Linked To: FOCUS COMPANY SARL).

UNITED GENERAL CONTRACTING COMPANY SARL (Arabic: يونايتد جنرال كونتراكتينغ), Plot 4864, Section 4, Chiyah, Lebanon; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Construction of buildings; Registration Number 2012415 (Lebanon) issued 03 Apr 2008 [SDGT] (Linked To: UNITED GENERAL HOLDING SAL).

UNITED GENERAL HOLDING SAL (Arabic: يونايتد جنرال هولدينغ), Bir Hasan, Section 15, Plot 4429, Chiah, Lebanon; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Activities of holding companies; Registration Number 1901123 (Lebanon) issued 19 Feb 2008 [SDGT] (Linked To: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda).

UNITED GENERAL OFFSHORE SAL (Arabic: يونايتد جنرال اوف شور), Property no. 2888, Burj al-Barajneh, Baabda, Lebanon; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Registration Number 1802820 (Lebanon) issued 22 Sep 2008 [SDGT] (Linked To: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda).

UNITED GENERAL SERVICES SARL (Arabic: يونايتد جنرال سرفيسيز), Al-Ghubeirah, Lebanon; Al-Janah, Lebanon; Bir Hassan, Lebanon; Website http://www.unitedgservice.com; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Registration Number 2003067 (Lebanon) issued 11 Mar 2004 [SDGT] (Linked To: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda).

UNITED INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION COMPANY SARL (Arabic: يونايتد للمعارض الدولية ش.م.م.), Property no. 4458, Section 7, Chiyah, Baabda, Lebanon; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Registration Number 2031733 (Lebanon) issued 30 Oct 2012 [SDGT] (Linked To: UNITED GENERAL HOLDING SAL).

