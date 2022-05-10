living cost indicators
The truth about Diaspora vote weight: 6 seats or vote like in 2022?

10
MAY
2022
So now the diaspora democratic elections is accomplished, and we have all the official figures, let talk some election Math:

Total Number of Candidates: around 700
Total Number of seats: 128
Total Number of Diaspora votes 130K votes

Scenario A:
All 130K diaspora votes are for 6 seats representing the diaspora outside Lebanon (original Law)
130000/6 = 21666 votes
These diaspora votes are distributed on 5 major lists
So, in this scenario the ‘added value’ of the diaspora vote effect is 4333 votes/list!

Scenario B: (actual)
All 130K diaspora votes are for the 128 seats inside Lebanon (actual model, law tempered for this major election)
130000/128 = 1000 votes
These diaspora votes are distributed on 5 major lists
So, in this scenario the ‘added value’ of the diaspora vote effect on local election is 200 votes/list!

Let’s hope that after all this, you can see clearer and not be fooled by corrupted media and corrupted social media and 4 years of bullying, against the only group who voted against the diaspora voting for 128 seats law amendment for this election, instead of the original law that stipulated 6 ‘pure’ seats representing the Diaspora
All but one group, who pushed by force so that your voices be as much irrelevant and diluted, for a reason ;)
Anyway and in both cases you were not able to even vote, if this only group has not worked and pushed for years to let this being possible, even for 3rd generation Lebanese who do not even know anything about Lebanon or why and who to vote for!

At the end only the truth will prevail, as much time as it takes

 

