The media scavengers -Samir Messarra

A + A -

History will tell one day the story of how some people working in the media industry have contributed in speeding up the collapse of Lebanon. Instead of being the custodians of the values of truth and solidarity; they took advantage of their functions to spread rumors, lies, and instigate a spirit of hatred and conflicts.

They are major partners in the crime against our country; just like and even more than the corrupted politicians and their various internal and external sponsors.They are the source of disputes pushing the Lebanese population to submission and despair. They are the reason behind the moral and ethical decadence of a profession once known to be as a symbol of nobleness and transparency. They dragged its credibility down to its lowest level, never seen before.

The master minds of the discord in the Lebanese media come in various forms be it, individuals, groups, or institutions.They are like the scavengers in the animal world, because they live on feeding their hearts and minds with hate and jealousy. Their preferred hobby is to fabricate fake news, disseminate them all around in the community, and incriminate people with no evidence as if they were the judges and the jury. They usually work in selected TVs, press, radios, and social media channels; where they sell their souls and accept bribery for their misdeeds.

With the imminent approach of the May 2022 parliamentary elections, the media scavengers are becoming more and more arrogant. Look around you and you will see them every day enjoying the brain washing of the public. The voters who seek a positive change should stay always alert, sharpen their skill of critical thinking, learn how to choose the good media, and differentiate between the ones who are right versus the ones who are wrong, the ones who have vision versus the ones who have not, the ones who are reliable versus the ones who are not, and finally the ones who deserve trust versus the ones who do not. As to the identities of these channels, they are not difficult to guess; because if we scan our memory, they will unfold by themselves.

We are in a period where a lot is at stake. There is no doubt that the media in Lebanon is ailing, and the scavengers are mutilating it every day from inside. The only way for the honest people to fight back is to boycott them, expose their deceitful actions, and constantly voice out loudly the truth without hesitation or fear.

Samir Messarra