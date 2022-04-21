living cost indicators
اعتقال برتغالي على خلفية انفجار مرفأ بيروت

21
APRIL
2022
أفادت الشرطة التشيلية بأنها اعتقلت برتغاليا مطلوبًا من الإنتربول على خلفية انفجار مرفأ بيروت عام 2020.


ووصل الرجل الذي لم يتم الكشف عن اسمه إلى سانتياغو على متن طائرة آتية من إسبانيا، قبل أن تتم إعادته على طائرة أخرى إلى مدريد.


وكشف كريستيان سايز المسؤول في شرطة مطار سانتياغو عن ان الرجل مطلوب بزعم إدخاله “مواد متفجرة” إلى لبنان مرتبطة بالانفجار.


وأضاف أنه بالتنسيق مع الإنتربول تم منع الرجل من دخول تشيلي ووضعه لاحقا على طائرة متجهة إلى إسبانيا.


وكانت قد أصدرت منظمة الشرطة الجنائية الدولية “نشرة حمراء” بحق 3 أشخاص لهم صلة بمواد متفجرة تسببت بانفجار مرفأ بيروت.

 

 

Arrested for the Beirut explosion


Chilean police have arrested a Portuguese man suspected of involvement in the explosion in the port of Beirut in 2020. The man was wanted by Interpol and is suspected of having brought explosive goods into Lebanon. He flew to Santiago from Spain and was put on a flight back to Madrid after the arrest.

The massive explosion in Beirut caused damage in substantial damage to the capital streets and more than 200 people were killed. Explosion occurred when a load of fertilizer caught fire. (TT)

