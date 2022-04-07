توصل صندوق النقد الدولي إلى اتفاق مبدئي مع لبنان على خطة مساعدة بقيمة 3 مليارات دولار...هذه تفاصيله

A + A -

ترأس رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون اجتماعاً في قصر بعبدا، حضره رئيس الحكومة نجيب ميقاتي ونائبه الوزير سعادة الشامي ووزيري المال يوسف الخليل والاقتصاد والتجارة أمين سلام ورئيس بعثة صندوق النقد الدولي ارنستو ريغو راميريز، وذلك للإعلان عن الاتفاق مع الصندوق على البرنامج الاقتصادي.



وجدد ميقاتي بعد الاجتماع الالتزام الكامل في التعاون مع صندوق النقد الدولي لاخراج لبنان من كبوته ووضعه على سكة الحلّ، لافتاً الى أن الشروط ستكون على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء قبل الإنتخابات النيابية لإرسالها على شكل مشاريع قوانين إلى مجلس النواب، وعلى مجلس النواب أن يبتّها وليس الحكومة.

وأكد ميقاتي أنه سيتم التعاون بشكل وثيق لضمان التطبيق السريع لكل الاجراءات المتفق عليها مع الصندوق لاخراج لبنان من كبوته ووضعه على سكة الحلّ، مشيراً الى أن الأزمة تتطلب برنامجاً إصلاحياً شاملاً لتحقيق الاستقرار المالي وهذا الأمر يتطلب بدوره سياسات وإصلاحات فعالة لإنعاش الاقتصاد، فالمبلغ لا يدفع على دفعة واحدة وعلى ضوء ما نقوم به من إصلاحات سيزداد هذا المبلغ، مشدداً على أن الاصلاحات تصب في مصلحة لبنان.

و، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة فرانس برس نقلاً عن مسؤول.، فقد توصل صندوق النقد الدولي إلى اتفاق مبدئي مع لبنان على خطة مساعدة بقيمة 3 مليارات دولار

IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on Economic Policies

with Lebanon for a Four-Year Extended Fund Facility

• The Lebanese authorities, with IMF staff support, have formulated a comprehensive

economic reform program aiming to rebuild the economy, restore financial

sustainability, strengthen governance and transparency, remove impediments to jobcreating growth, and increase social and reconstruction spending.

• The agreed program is subject to IMF management and the Executive Board

approval, and the Lebanese authorities have agreed to undertake several critical

reforms ahead of the IMF Board meeting.

• Financing support on highly concessional terms from Lebanon’s international partners

will be essential to support the authorities’ efforts and ensure that the program is

adequately financed and can meet its objectives.

Washington, DC – April 7, 2022: In response to a request by the Lebanese authorities, an

International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr. Ernesto Ramirez Rigo visited Beirut,

Lebanon from March 28 to April 7, to discuss IMF support for Lebanon and for the authorities’

comprehensive economic reform program. At the end of the mission, Mr. Ramirez Rigo made

the following statement:

“The Lebanese authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff-level agreement on

comprehensive economic policies that could be supported by a 46-month Extended Fund

Arrangement (EFF) with requested access of SDR 2,173.9 million (equivalent to about US$3

billion). This agreement is subject to approval by IMF management and the Executive Board,

after the timely implementation of all prior actions and confirmation of international partners’

financial support. The EFF aims to support the authorities’ reform strategy to restore growth

and financial sustainability, strengthen governance and transparency, and increase social and

reconstruction spending. This will need to be complemented by the restructuring of external

public debt that will result in sufficient creditor participation to restore debt sustainability and

close financing gaps.

“Lebanon is facing an unprecedented crisis, which has led to a dramatic economic contraction

and a large increase in poverty, unemployment, and emigration. This crisis is a manifestation

of deep and persistent vulnerabilities generated by many years of unsustainable

macroeconomic policies fueling large twin deficits (fiscal and external), support for an

overvalued exchange rate and an oversized financial sector, combined with severe

accountability and transparency problems and lack of structural reforms. These all came to a

head in late 2019 with the acceleration of capital outflows that led to the sovereign default in

March 2020, followed by a deep recession, a dramatic fall in the value of the Lebanese

currency and a triple digit inflation. The crisis has been compounded by the Covid pandemic

and the August 2020 port of Beirut explosion, while the war in Ukraine is exacerbating

pressures on the current account and inflation and straining further food and fuel supplies. The

living conditions of the population, especially the most vulnerable, have deteriorated

dramatically, in part due to the lack of resources and a robust social protection network.

“The authorities recognize the urgent need to initiate a multi-pronged reform program to tackle

these challenges, bring back confidence and put the economy back on a sustainable growth

path, with stronger private sector activity and job creation. In this regard, their plan is based on

five key pillars:

• Restructuring the financial sector to restore banks’ viability and their ability to efficiently

allocate resources to support the recovery;

• Implementing fiscal reforms that coupled with the proposed restructuring of external public

debt will ensure debt sustainability and create space to invest in social spending,

reconstruction and infrastructure;

• Reforming state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy sector, to provide quality

services without draining public resources;

• Strengthening governance, anti-corruption, and anti-money laundering/combating the

financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) frameworks to enhance transparency and accountability,

including by modernizing the central bank legal framework and governance and

accountability arrangements;

• Establishing a credible and transparent monetary and exchange rate system.

“Decisive policies and reforms in these areas, together with significant external financing, are

necessary to achieve the authorities’ objectives during the coming years.

“This includes improving public finances and reducing public debt through revenue-generating

and administrative reform measures to ensure a more equal and transparent distribution of the

tax burden. The 2022 budget is a first critical step in this direction. It aims to achieve a primary

deficit of [4] percent of GDP supported by a change in imports valuation for custom and tax

purposes to be done at a unified exchange rate. This would allow for an increase in

allowances to public sector employees to re-start the functioning of the public administration

and for an increase in social spending, with the goal of protecting the most vulnerable. The

budget deficit will be externally financed, and the practice of the central bank financing will be

abolished.

“The BdL will be guided by the overarching objectives of creating the conditions for disinflation

including by moving to a new monetary regime. It will focus on rebuilding its foreign currency

reserves and maintaining a single market-determined exchange rate, which will help the

functioning of the financial sector, contribute to a better resource allocation in the economy,

and allow for the absorption of external shocks. The BdL mandate and its governance

structure will be strengthened through the adoption of a wide-ranging reform of the necessary

legislation.

“Health and viability of the financial sector will need to be restored for the country to be able to

lift the existing uncertainty and provide conditions for strong economic growth. Total

recapitalization needs in the banking system are very large, and losses will need to be

recognized upfront and allocated, while protecting small depositors. An appropriate strategy

has been designed, but its implementation requires a number of legislative changes to support

it.

“These initial steps will be followed by other reforms. Tax policy and revenue administration

reforms will broaden the tax base and strengthen revenue intake. Comprehensive plans for

cost-recovery in the energy sector and the introduction of a new state-owned enterprises

framework to improve their governance and oversight will help reduce hemorrhage of scarce

government resources. The modernization of the public finance management framework,

implementation of the recently approved procurement law, the passage of the competition law,

a reform of the civil service and pension and retirement schemes will increase transparency

and spending efficiency. Fiscal space created by these efforts will be used to improve social

protection and equity among the Lebanese population as well as for infrastructure and human

capital development. Frameworks for banking supervision, resolution AML/CFT, as well as

deposit insurance and asset declaration regimes will be strengthened, and the National AntiCorruption Commission will be fully operationalized.

“These efforts will be supplemented by reforms already under way or to be discussed with

other multilateral and regional financial institutions, bringing in their critical expertise and

financing, and assisting the authorities’ efforts to lay the foundations for a stronger and more

sustainable economy.

“The authorities are cognizant of the challenges they face in implementing this ambitious

agenda but have stressed that this reform program is critical to end the current crisis and

enjoys the support of the broad political leadership. They expressed their strong commitment

to carry out this reform program and sustain decisive implementation during the upcoming

parliamentary and Presidential elections. The authorities are also committed to stepping up

their efforts to communicate and explain their reform plans to the public.

Finally, the authorities understand the need to initiate the reforms as soon as possible, and

have agreed to complete the following measures prior the IMF Board’s consideration:

• Cabinet approval of a bank restructuring strategy that recognizes and addresses upfront the

large losses in the sector, while protecting small depositors and limiting recourse to public

resources.

• Parliament approval of an appropriate emergency bank resolution legislation which is

needed to implement the bank restructuring strategy and kickstart the process of restoring

the financial sector to health, which is fundamental to support growth.

• Initiation of an externally assisted bank-by-bank evaluation for the 14 largest banks by

signing the terms of references with a reputable international firm.

• Parliament approval of a reformed bank secrecy law to bring it in line with international

standards to fight corruption and remove impediments to effective banking sector

restructuring and supervision, tax administration, as well as detection and investigation of

financial crimes, and asset recovery.

• Completion of the special purpose audit of the BdL’s foreign asset position, to start

improving the transparency of this key institution.

• Cabinet approval of a medium-term fiscal and debt restructuring strategy, which is needed

to restore debt sustainability, instill credibility in economic policies and create fiscal space

for additional social and reconstruction spending.

• Parliament approval of the 2022 budget, to start regaining fiscal accountability.

• Unification by BdL of the exchange rates for authorized current account transactions, which

is critical for boosting economic activity, restoring credibility and external viability, and will

be supported by the implementation of formal capital controls.

“The IMF team is grateful to the Lebanese authorities and several civil society and private

sector groups for the open and constructive discussions and their hospitality