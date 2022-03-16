A + A -

بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للمرأة، نظّمت "مؤسسة ديان" حوار الطاولة المستديرة تحت عنوان "٨/٨ نساء رائدات التغيير: تضامن في زمن الأزمات" بقيادة ثماني شخصيات رائدة في مجال تمكين المرأة، وذلك في جامعة القديس يوسف USJ في بيروت - حرم الإبتكار والرياضة، وسط حشد من النساء والرجال وممثّلي المؤسسات، الجمعيات والمنظّمات التي تؤمن بدور المرأة الفعّال في المجتمع وبقضيتها. تخلّل الحدث مداخلات ومناقشات شيّقة من المتحدّثين الثمانية وهم: ديانا صفير فاضل، علي خليفة، مي الخليل، مديحة رسلان، ميشال الحلو، سارة اليافي، ترايسي شمعون وجويل أبو فرحات.

يندرج هذا الحدث في إطار تنفيذ مهمّة "مؤسسة ديان" ألا وهي التوعية المدنية وتعزيز روح المواطنة من جهة، والمساهمة في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة السبعة عشر من جهة أخرى. من خلال هذه المبادرة، تهدف المؤسسة إلى المساهمة في تطبيق الهدف الخامس منها (SDG5) وهو "تحقيق المساواة بين الجنسين وتمكين كلّ النساء والفتيات".

ديانا فاضل، مؤسسة ورئيسة "مؤسسة ديان"

في البداية، كانت كلمة إفتتاحية للسيدة فاضل سلّطت فيها الضوء على دور المرأة الفعّال في المجتمع وخصوصاً في ظلّ الأزمات. وأكملت: "إنّ وضع المرأة في بلدنا تعيس وحقوقها منتهكة. بِكَفّي نتطلّع على قوانین الأحوال الشخصیة، ونعِدّ كم في مرا بِمجلس النوّاب". من هذا المنطلق، دعت النساء إلى التضامن لأنّ في اتّحادهنّ قوّة لا تخرق! وركّزت على قدرة المرأة على إنعاش الوطن وإعادة بنائه بدءاً بالمطالبة بوصول المرأة الى البرلمان وبالدفاع بشراسة عن حقوقها. وختمت:"وقت اللّي المرأة بتشكّل ٥٢٪ من عدد الناخبين، فيا بأصواتا الحرّة تنتخب نص البرلمان! يلّا يا أحبّائي. خلّونا إيد بإيد نصنع التاريخ ونوصل نحنا النساء للموقع اللي لازم نكون فيه... موقع الكرامة، الإستقلالية، المسؤولية، السلطة، والقرار".

علي خليفة، باحث وأستاذ في التربية على المواطنة البيئية في الجامعة اللبنانية

تحدّث خليفة عن تراجع وضع المرأة بالنسبة لحقوقها السياسية كالمشاركة في السلطة، وحقوقها المدنية المنتقصة في ظلّ أنظمة الأحوال الشخصية الدينية، قال: "إنّ تقرير المنتدى الإقتصادي العالمي ٢٠١٨ حول التمكين السياسي للمرأة في البلدان العربية وضع لبنان في المراتب الأخيرة، علماً أنّ لبنان أعطى المرأة الحقّ في الترشّح والإنتخاب في العام ١٩٥٢، أي قبل الكثير من البلدان العربية". ورأى أنّ على المرأة اللبنانية أن تتشجّع على الترشّح للإنتخابات لكي تصبح في صلب المشهد السياسي وتتمكّن من إجراء إصلاحات جندرية ضرورية لكي يتقدّم وضع المرأة في لبنان، وبالتالي يتقدّم معها الوضع السياسي عموماً. ختم حديثه مركّزأ على أهمية كسر الصورة النمطيّة للمرأة التي تبدأ من التربية في البيت والمدرسة.

مي الخليل، رئيسة جمعية "ماراتون بيروت"

شدّدت مي الخليل على أهميّة دور المرأة في مجال الرياضة قائلة: "بعكس المعتقدات التقليدية، تتمتّع المرأة بقدرة جسديّة عالية، لذا أطلقنا سباق السيّدات السنوي بالإضافة الى البرامج التدريبية". يهدف هذا السباق الى تمكين المرأة ودعم صحتها النفسية والجسدية، والمساهمة في تحقيق ذاتها. اختتمت: "قرارنا هو أن نستمرّ في مسيرتنا كسيّدات من أجل الحياة والامل، ومن أجل المرأة. فلكل سيّدة وامرأة اقول، طريقك قرارك. ما تخلّي حدا يوقف بدربك. كلنا معك داخل البرلمان وخارجه."

مديحة رسلان، رئيسة "جمعية السيدات القياديات"

تحدّثت رسلان عن جمعية النساء القياديات (WLA) التي تهدف الى تشجيع المرأة على الإستثمار خاصةَ أنَ "أقلّ من 5% من الشركات الخاصّة اللبنانية تمتلكها سيدات، وهو رقم مخجل. ان أهم ما أنجزناه مؤخّراً هو مشاركتنا في إكسبو دبي من خلال تنظيم مؤتمر تحت عنوان "أنا لبنانيّة - عربيّة" استطعنا من خلاله اختراق حضور عربي كثيف في زمن الحصار الإقتصادي على لبنان. كما وقمنا بتوقيع إتفاقية تعاون مع إتحاد غرف التجارة العربية نتج عنها إنشاء شبكة جديدة لتمكين المرأة تحت إسم Arab Women Entrepreneurs Network هدفها تعزيز دور لبنان عربيّاً عبر بوّابة المرأة".

ميشال الحلو، مرشّح الكتلة الوطنية - بعبدا في الإنتخابات النيابية المقبلة

أكّد الحلو أنّ "نضال حقوق المرأة هو نضالنا جميعاً، والمستفيد هو المجتمع ككلّ، الرجال ضمناً". وأعطى مثالاً عن قوة الإتحاد الأوروبي الذي ترأسه ثلاث نساء والقرارات الصعبة التي تتّخذها في ظلّ هذه الأزمة الإستثنائية، أي الحرب الروسيّة - الأوكرانية. "هذه الصورة القويّة للنساء في مراكز السلطة تنهي كل الشكوك حول قدرة المرأة أن تصل إلى أهمّ مراكز السلطة وتتولى الحكم." وشرح عن الفجوة الكبيرة بين تقدّم المجتمع اللبناني والقوانين الحالية الغيرعادلة التي تحدّ من هذا التقدّم.

"بحسب تجربتي الصحافية، إنّ المواضيع التي تختصّ بحقوق المرأة تجذب عدد كبير من القرّاء، ممّا يعني أنّ المجتمع اللبناني هو مستعدّ للتغيير." وختم: "رسالتي لكلّ النساء الراغبات بالترشّح، ما تفكّروا، ترشّحوا. اليوم وطننا بحاجة لأم تحميه!"

ترايسي شمعون، سياسيّة وسفيرة لبنان السابقة في المملكة الأردنية

في حديثها، سلّطت شمعون الضوء على الإحتكار الذكوري في القطاع السياسي. قالت: "توحّد النوّاب - الذين يتحاربون عادةً – وصوّتوا ضدّ الكوتا النسائية". وأضافت: "إنّ اللبنانيين في وضع صعب، وللمرأة واجب ودور وطني. على السيدات أن يتشجّعن للترشّح، لرفع سقف مستوى المرأة في السياسة، الذي حتى يومنا هذا ما زال يحرم النساء من الوصول الى مراكز صنع القرار". وشدّدت على أهمية تعديل التعابير الذكورية بما يختصّ بالألقاب السياسية. وشرحت، منطلقةً من تجربتها كسفيرة سابقة في الأردن، عن الخطوة الجريئة التي قام بها المشرّعون الأردنيون ألا و هي تعديل الدستور لإحقاق المساواة ما بين الجنسين. كما وأعطت مثالاً عن الحرب الطائفية الإيرلندية التي لما كانت انتهت لولا توحّد ونضال النساء.

سارة اليافي، مستشارة في السياسات العامّة وناشطة سياسّية

وضّحت اليافي بعض المفاهيم الخاطئة كالنسويّة (feminism)وحقوق المرأة خاصة أنّ فئة من المجتمع تعتقد أنّ المرأة لا يمكنها أن تطالب بالمساواة مع الرجل كونهما يختلفان بيولوجياّ. وأكّدت أنه بسبب هذا المفهوم للإختلاف بين الجنسين، يتمتّع الرجل بإمكانية الوصول إلى جميع مواقع السلطة وفرص المال وكتابة التاريخ. قدّمت اليافي مقاربة تاريخية لوضع المرأة عبر السنين مؤكّدةً أنّه لم يتمّ التطرّق لموضوع المساواة منذ زمن أفلطون وإيبيكور ٣٠٠-٤٠٠ ق.م. وصولاً للقرن الثامن عشر.

"٢٢ قرن من الحضارة الإنسانية والتقدّم الخالية تماماً من أي كلمة عن المساواة! بل أكثر، تمّ تشويه صورة المرأة وتجريدها من السلطة ومن كرامتها". وختمت حديثها مؤكّدةً أنّ كل المجتمعات التي لا تكرّس المساواة هي أعنف وأفقر وأقلّ ثبات من غيرها ،غير متطوّرة إقتصاديّأ وثقافياً ...ومصيرها الزوال!

جويل أبو فرحات، رئيسة منظمة "خمسون خمسون"

تطرّقت أبو فرحات في حديثها إلى أهميّة تحويل الغيرة عند النساء إلى منافسة شريفة في ما بينهنّ. أضافت: "إحتلّ لبنان المرتبة ال ١٨٣ عالميّاً من أصل ١٨٧ بلد لجهة تمثيل النساء في البرلمان، والمرتبة ١٥ من أصل ١٧ عربيّاً، كونه البلد العربي الوحيد الذي لم يتّخذ أي تدبير جدّي لدعم المرأة." وحثّت النساء على المشاركة بكثافة في الإنتخابات النيابية المقبلة لتحديث القوانين المجحفة بحقّها. وشدّدت على مسؤولية أحزاب السلطة والأحزاب الناشئة في طرح لوائح إقتراع تتضمّن ٥٠٪ من النساء. وأخيراً، سلّطت الضوء على أهمية الصوت التفضيلي في تغيير الحقائق و إيصال المرأة للبرلمان.

“Fondation Diane” Calls for Women’s Solidarity and Organizes the Roundtable Discussion: “8/8 Women Change Makers: Union in Times of Crises”

In the occasion of the International Women’s Day, “Fondation Diane” organized a roundtable discussion entitled “8/8 Women Change Makers: Union in Times of Crises”. The event took place at Saint Joseph University (USJ) - Campus de l'Innovation et du Sport (CIS), and gathered men and women, and representatives of institutions, associations and organizations that believe in the effective role of women in society and their cause. It featured interesting interventions and discussions from 8 prominent figures for women empowerment: Diana Sfeir Fadel, Ali Khalife, May El Khalil, Madiha Raslan, Michel El Helou, Sarah El Yafi, Tracy Chamoun & Joellle Abu Farhat.

This roundtable discussion falls within the mission of “Fondation Diane” that is to empower women, and promote civic awareness & active citizenship on the one hand, and achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the other hand. Through this initiative, the foundation contributes to the implementation of the fifth goal (SDG5) which calls for “achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.”

Diana Fadel, Founder & President of “Fondation Diane”

In her opening speech, Mrs. Fadel delivered a touching and moving message about Lebanon. She then shed the light on the effective role of women in society, especially in times of crises. She continued: “The status of women in our country is miserable and their rights are violated. Just look at the personal status laws, and count the number of women in parliament”. In this context she called for women’s solidarity “their union constitutes an unstoppable force for change!” She focused on women's ability to revive the nation and put it back on the right track, starting by reaching the parliament in big numbers, and fiercely fighting for their rights. She concluded: “Women are majority. Since they constitute 52% of the electorate in Lebanon, they are capable, with their votes, to elect half of the parliament members. Let’s unite to make history and empower women with decision-making positions they deserve with dignity, independence, responsibility, and authority".

Ali Khalife, Researcher and Professor of Citizenship Education – Lebanese University

Khalife focused on the declining status of women when it comes to their participation in politics, and their diminished civil rights in light of the religious personal status laws. He said: "The 2018 Global Gender Gap Report ranked Lebanon amongst the lowest on the political empowerment of women in Arab countries, knowing that the Lebanese women were given the right to vote and to stand for a seat in the parliament since 1952, way before many Arab countries. He believes that Lebanese women should be encouraged to stand for elections and become at the center of the political scene, to be able to carry out necessary gender reforms in order to advance the status of women in Lebanon, and consequently the political situation in general. He concluded by focusing on the importance of breaking the stereotyped image of women, starting from education at home and school.

May El-Khalil, President of the “Beirut Marathon Association”

May El-Khalil stressed the role of women in sports. She said: "Contrary to traditional beliefs, women are physically powerful and strong. That’s why we introduced the annual Women’s Race and training programs. "This race aims at empowering women, supporting their psychological and physical health, and contributing to their self-realization. She concluded: "Our decision is to continue our path as women for the sake of life and hope, and for the sake of women. To every woman I say, your path is your decision. We will stand with you inside and outside the parliament."

Madiha Raslan, President of the “Women Leaders Association” (WLA)

Raslan confirmed: “Businesswomen are agents of change, in many economic fields as their fellow businessmen”. She continued: “We at the Women Leaders Association are working towards promoting investment and trade in the Arab World. Consequently, we established with the Union of Arab Chambers the Arab Women Entrepreneurs Network (AWEN) which will enhance women's ability to innovate and accumulate funds and technical expertise to benefit their nations. AWEN was announced during the “Ana Lubnaniya –Arabiya” conference organized by WLA at the Dubai Expo where Arab businesswomen convened to discuss business opportunities”. Raslan affirmed: “Now is the best time for women to invest and grow to become active players in the local economy especially in growing our National GDP after this severe economic crisis”.

Michel El Helou, Candidate of the National Bloc - Baabda in the upcoming parliamentary elections

El Helou affirmed that "the struggle for women's rights concerns all of us, and the beneficiary is society as a whole, including men." He gave an example on the strength of the European Union, which is headed by three women and the difficult decisions they take in light of this exceptional crisis, namely the war between Russia and Ukraine. “This strong image of women in decision-making ends all doubts regarding their ability to reach the most important positions of power and rule.” Moreover, he dwelled on the “huge gap between the Lebanese society’s progress and the current unjust laws” that limit it. He continued: "Based on my experience in journalism, topics related to women's rights attract a large number of readers, which means that the Lebanese society is ready for change." He concluded: "My message to all women who wish to stand for elections, don't think, do it! Today our country needs a mother to protect it!"

Tracy Chamoun, Politician and former Lebanese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan

In her speech, Chamoun shed the light on patriarchy and its monopoly of the political sector. "The representatives - who often fight each other - united and voted against women's quota." she said. She added that "the Lebanese are in a difficult situation, and women have a national duty and role. Women should be encouraged to stand for elections, to elevate women in the political sector, which to this day still deprives them access to decision-making positions." She stressed the importance of amending masculine expressions regarding political titles. Based on her experience as a former ambassador to Jordan, she explained the bold step taken by Jordanian legislators which helped amend the constitution to achieve gender equality. She also gave an example of the Irish sectarian war which could not have ended without women’s unity.

Sarah El Yafi, Public Policy Consultant and Political Activist

El Yafi clarified some misconceptions, such as feminism and women's rights, especially that a part of the society believes that women are not eligible to demand for equality with men, because the two genders are biologically different. Based on this concept of difference, she emphasized that men have access to all positions of power, job vacancies, and history writing. El Yafi presented a historical approach to the situation of women over the years, stressing that the issue of equality was not addressed since Plato and Epicurus 300-400 B.C. and later on in the eighteenth century. "22 centuries of human civilization and progress that are completely devoid of any mention on equality! Moreover, women have been denigrated, deprived of power and dignity." She concluded her speech by stressing that all societies that do not adopt equality are more violent, poorer and less stable than others, underdeveloped on the economic and cultural levels... and are doomed to disappear!

Joelle Abou Farhat, President of "Fifty Fiftylb"

In her speech, Abou Farhat touched on the importance of transforming women's jealousy into an honest competition between them. She added, "Lebanon ranked 183rd out of 187 countries in the world, in terms of women's representation in parliament, and 15th out of 17 in the Arab world, being the only Arab country that did not take any serious measures to support women." She urged women to participate massively in the upcoming parliamentary elections to modernize the unfair laws against them. She stressed the responsibility of ruling and emerging parties in putting out ballot lists that include 50% of women. Finally, she highlighted the importance of the preferential vote in changing facts and granting women seats in the parliament.