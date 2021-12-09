A + A -

حملة تطلقها الهيئة الوطنيّة لشؤون المرأة اللبنانيّة بالشراكة مع اليونيسف لمكافحة التسرّب المدرسي و زواج الاطفال.

أطلقت الهيئة الوطنيّة لشؤون المرأة اللبنانيّة بالشراكة مع اليونيسف وبدعم من الإتحاد الأوروبي، حملة توعويّة بعنوان "فتيات متمكّنات وقادرات: أنتِ قدوة"، ضمن البرنامج المشترك الذي تنفذه الهيئة الوطنيّة بالشراكة مع اليونيسف وبالتعاون مع وزارة التربية والتعليم العالي، الذي يرمي إلى الحؤول دون التسرّب المدرسي للفتيات ودون زواج الأطفال خصوصاً في ظلّ الأزمات المتعدّدة الّتي تعيشها البلاد.

ومن أهداف هذا البرنامج الإحاطة بالأثر الذي تركته الأزمات على تلبية حاجات الفتيات في الحصول على التعليم كما على الحاجات الأساسيّة الأخرى، الصحيّة والغذائيّة، وحماية الفتيات من جميع أشكال العنف بما فيها التحرّش الجنسي والعنف المبني على النوع الإجتماعي وزواج الأطفال.

و تندرج هذه الحملة ضمن النشاطات الّتي نصّت عليها الخطّة الوطنيّة لتطبيق قرار مجلس الأمن الرقم 1325 حول المرأة والسلام والأمن، التي من أهدافها الاستراتيجية وقاية النساء والفتيات من العنف المبني على النوع الإجتماعي وحمايتهنّ منه، والّتي سبق للحكومة أن اعتمدتها في خريف العام 2019.

رابط الفيديو: https://youtu.be/9QAyGsHRBZ8

“Empowered and Capable Girls : You are a Role Model”

A campaign launched by the National Commission for Lebanese Women, in partnership with UNICEF, in order to combat school dropout and child marriage.

The National Commission for Lebanese Women launched, in partnership with UNICEF, and with the support of the European Union, an awareness campaign entitled “Empowered and Capable Girls : You are a Role Model”, within the joint program being executed by the National Commission, in partnership with UNICEF, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, aiming to prevent school dropout of girls and child marriage, especially amid the multiple crises that the country is witnessing.

Among the goals of this program is to raise awareness regarding the impact of crises on meeting the needs of girls for education, as well as on fulfilling other basic health and nutritional needs, along with the protection of girls against all forms of violence, including sexual harassment, gender-based violence and child marriage.

This campaign falls within the scope of activities stipulated in the National Action Plan, in implementation of the Security Council’s Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, which aims, through its strategic goals, to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, a plan previously adopted by the Government in the autumn of 2019.