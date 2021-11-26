فياض وقع قراراً يقضي باستكمال دورة التراخيص الثانية في المياه البحرية اللبنانية

A + A -

وقع وزير الطاقة والمياه الدكتور وليد فياض قراراً يقضي باستكمال دورة التراخيص الثانية في المياه البحرية اللبنانية التي سبق أن وافق مجلس الوزراء على إطلاقها وتمّ تأجيل الموعد النهائي لتقديم طلبات الاشتراك فيها مرحلياً بسبب جائحة كورونا.

وقد تضمن قرار الوزير فياض المستند الى توصية هيئة إدارة قطاع البترول تحديداً للموعد النهائي لتقديم طلبات الاشتراك في الدورة من قبل شركات النفط والغاز وهو ١٥ حزيران ٢٠٢٢. كما تضمن القرار أرقام الرقع المفتوحة للمزايدة وهي الرقع الثمانية غير الملزمة من أصل الرقع العشرة، مع العلم أن الرقعتين ٤ و٩ قد تم تلزيمهما بفعل دورة التراخيص الاولى.

The Minister of Energy and Water has signed the decision relating to the completion of Lebanon's Second Offshore Licensing Round. The launching of this round has already been approved by the Council of Ministers and the deadline for submission of Licensing Round Applications has been momentarily postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic impacts on the oil and gas industry. The Minister's decision based on the recommendation of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration defined the 15th of June 2022 as the Closing Date for submission of Licensing Round Applications. The Minister’s decision opened for bidding all 8 non-awarded blocks for interested companies knowing that two blocks (4 & 9) were awarded in the first licensing round.