living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

فياض وقع قراراً يقضي باستكمال دورة التراخيص الثانية في المياه البحرية اللبنانية

26
NOVEMBER
2021
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
 
وقع وزير الطاقة والمياه الدكتور وليد فياض قراراً يقضي باستكمال دورة التراخيص الثانية في المياه البحرية اللبنانية التي سبق أن وافق مجلس الوزراء على إطلاقها وتمّ تأجيل الموعد النهائي لتقديم طلبات الاشتراك فيها مرحلياً بسبب جائحة كورونا.  
 
وقد تضمن قرار الوزير فياض المستند الى توصية هيئة إدارة قطاع البترول تحديداً للموعد النهائي لتقديم طلبات الاشتراك في الدورة من قبل شركات النفط والغاز وهو ١٥ حزيران ٢٠٢٢. كما تضمن القرار أرقام الرقع المفتوحة للمزايدة وهي الرقع الثمانية غير الملزمة من أصل الرقع العشرة، مع العلم أن الرقعتين ٤ و٩ قد تم تلزيمهما بفعل دورة التراخيص الاولى.
 
 
 
The Minister of Energy and Water has signed the decision relating to the completion of Lebanon's Second Offshore Licensing Round. The launching of this round has already been approved by the Council of Ministers and the deadline for submission of Licensing Round Applications has been momentarily postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic impacts on the oil and gas industry. The Minister's decision based on the recommendation of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration defined  the 15th of June 2022  as the Closing Date for submission of Licensing Round Applications. The Minister’s decision opened  for bidding all 8 non-awarded blocks for interested companies  knowing that two blocks (4 & 9) were awarded in the first licensing round.
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2021. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout