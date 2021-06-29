living cost indicators
الكهرباء.. بشرى سارة!

29
JUNE
2021
كارباورشيب تعاود تزويد لبنان بالكهرباء

بيروت، لبنان، 29 حزيران، 2021: قررت شركة كارباورشيب استئناف إمداد لبنان بالطاقة الكهربائية من باخرتيها، فاطمة غول سلطان وأورهان باي، ابتداءً من اليوم. وقد اتخذت الشركة هذا القرار في بادرة حسن نية فيما تتطلع إلى نقاش بنّاء مع الدولة اللبنانية من أجل تحديد حلول للقضايا القائمة خلال الأيام والأسابيع المقبلة.

تدرك شركة كارباورشيب بعمق التحديات الهائلة التي يواجهها لبنان في الوقت الراهن، وقد أثبتت دعمها المتواصل قدر الإمكان. وعلى الرغم من الأحداث المخيبة للآمال التي طرأت خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، تؤكد شركة كارباورشيب من جديد التزامها بإيجاد حل عملي.

 

Karpowership restarts provision of electricity 
 
Beirut, Lebanon, June 29, 2021: Karpowership decided to restart the provision of electricity to Lebanon from its two Powerships, Fatmagül Sultan and Orhan Bey, effective today. This decision is made out of goodwill, while Karpowership is pursuing constructive dialogue to identify solutions to the existing issues over the coming days and weeks. 
 
Karpowership understands well the significant challenges the country is facing and has continually proven itself to be as supportive as possible. Despite deeply disappointing events in recent months, Karpowership reiterates its commitment to finding a workable solution.

