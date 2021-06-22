living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Lebanese Money in Switzerland Record-High

22
JUNE
2021
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

finenews.com
Switzerland's Lebanon Money Probe Gains Steam
Balz Bruppacher: «Dictator Loot Will Find Swiss Accounts»

Lebanese clients parked more money in Switzerland than ever last year. This comes against the backdrop of French as well as Swiss investigations into potential irregularities at Lebanon's central bank.

The country's crisis has sparked a capital flight to Switzerland, data published recently by the Swiss National Bank indicates. Funds held in Switzerland on behalf of Lebanese clients in 2020 surged on the year by nearly two-thirds – or 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.7 billion) – to 6.46 billion francs. This represents the highest sum since the SNB began releasing the data, in 1996.


The data about Lebanon, which has been without a government for nearly one year now, is intriguing because the country's lenders have severely restricted foreign exchange transactions amid the economic woes. The other, less tangible reason are persistent rumors that members of the political elite and policymakers have also moved considerable sums offshore.

Policy Veteran In Focus

Riad Salameh, the 70-year-old who has overseen Lebanon's central bank since 1993, has come into focus in European probes. Switzerland's attorney general is investigating both him and his brother Raja over suspected money laundering in connection with fraud at the central bank, according to Swiss daily «Le Temps» (behind paywall, in French), citing a Swiss request for legal assistance from Lebanon that it had seen.

The investigation reportedly centers around $300 million in a network of offshore Swiss banks. The Swiss attorney general has thus far declined to comment on Salameh or his brother, and repeated its 2020 statement which makes no mention of names, number of suspects, or the sum allegedly involved when asked by finews.com. The attorney general also didn't comment on whether it had frozen any Swiss accounts as a result of the probe.

Politically Tiptoeing

Salameh has denied any wrong-doing and said he believes he is the victim of a witch-hunt. The central banker has argued that his wealth stems from his previous employment, as a Merrill Lynch Banker.

The probe came up when Switzerland's foreign minister Ignazio Cassis visited Lebanon in April, with the Swiss politician pledged continuing support to the crisis-stricken nation, in the form of mutual cooperation of legal investigations. A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry said no information was exchanged at the April meeting, as Swiss justice officials were not present.

The issue is dicey for Switzerland, which has a patchy history with dictator loot. The Swiss government earlier this year said the Lebanon case doesn't yet fulfill the requirements for freezing money, in response to a parliamentary question (in German).

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2021. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout