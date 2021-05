عقوبات أميركية جديدة على 7 لبنانيين! من هم؟!

A + A -

نقلت وكالة ريترز العالمية خبراً عن إعلان الخزانة الأميركية فرض عقوبات على 7 لبنانيين على صلة بحزب الله.







The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

AKAR, Ezzat Youssef (Arabic: عزت يوسف أكار) (a.k.a. AKAR, Izzat; a.k.a. AKAR, Izzat Youssef; a.k.a. AKKAR, Izzat Yusif), Al-Kyam Hayy al-Sharqi, Marjayun, Al-Nabtiyah, Lebanon; DOB 01 Nov 1967; POB Al-Kiyam, Lebanon; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: AL-QARD AL-HASSAN ASSOCIATION).



DAHER, Ibrahim Ali (Arabic: ابراهيم علي ضاهر) (a.k.a. DAHIR, Ibrahim), Serhal Building, 1st Floor, Daccache Street, Haret Hreik, Baabda, Lebanon; Blida, Marjayoun, Nabatiyeh, Lebanon; DOB 04 Jul 1964; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male; National ID No. 2562031 (Lebanon) (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: HIZBALLAH).



GHARIB, Abbas Hassan (Arabic: عباس حسن غريب) (a.k.a. "GHARIB, Abbass"), Tayir Harfa, Tyre, South Lebanon, Lebanon; DOB 25 Sep 1969; POB Tayir Harfa, Lebanon; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: AL-QARD AL-HASSAN ASSOCIATION).



HARB, Mustafa Habib (Arabic: مصطفى حبيب حرب) (a.k.a. HARB, Mostafa Habib; a.k.a. HARB, Mustapha), Haruf, al-Nabatiyah, Lebanon; DOB 06 Aug 1973; POB Haruf, Lebanon; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: AL-QARD AL-HASSAN ASSOCIATION).



OTHMAN, Hasan Chehadeh (Arabic: حسن شحاده عثمان) (a.k.a. OTHMAN, Hassan Shehadeh; a.k.a. "UTHMAN, Hassan"), Baalbak, Lebanon; DOB 29 Jun 1979; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male; National ID No. 3571577 (Lebanon) (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: AL-QARD AL-HASSAN ASSOCIATION).



SUBAYTI, Wahid Mahmud (Arabic: وحيد محمود سبيتي) (a.k.a. SBAYTI, Wahid; a.k.a. SBEITY, Waheed Mahmoud), Kfar Sir, Nabatieh, Lebanon; DOB 23 Feb 1961; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male; National ID No. 473548 (Lebanon) (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: AL-QARD AL-HASSAN ASSOCIATION).



YAZBECK, Ahmad Mohamad (Arabic: احمد محمد يزبك), Kared Al Hassan Building, 1st Floor, Haret Hreik, Baabda, Lebanon; Nahala Baalbek, Baalbek and Hermel, Lebanon; DOB 01 Dec 1971; nationality Lebanon; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions Pursuant to the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations; Gender Male (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: AL-QARD AL-HASSAN ASSOCIATION).