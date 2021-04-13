خبر جيد من فراس الابيض: نسبة الفحوصات الايجابية لل PCR تدنت الى نحو ١٢٪

A + A -

اعلن مدير مستشفى الحريري فيراس الابيض عبر حسابه الخاص على تويتر انه للمرة الاولى منذ اسابيع، نسبة الفحوصات الايجابية لل PCR تدنت الى نحو ١٢٪، معتبراً انه من المبكر بعد الاحتفال، او تخفيف اي اجراء، ولكنه خبر جيد للنشر.

وجاء في تغريدة:

"For the first time in many weeks, the test positivity rate of the PCR tests done today in our labs went down to 12% (74+/604). Not sure why, or if it is a trend. Too early to celebrate, or let down our guards. But is is a good news none the less. I thought it is worth sharing."