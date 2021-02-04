living cost indicators
Elf Frelub 650": Make Every Brake Count!

Brake fluid is used to transfer force into pressure, and to amplify braking force. Simply stated, when you apply your foot to the brake pedal, brake fluid transfers this force into pressure to the front and rear brakes and stops the vehicle. Therefore, issues related to the malfunction of brakes may fail in stopping the vehicle.


 Because your brake fluid is as important as other fluids and oil engines,  IPT recommends for you the "Elf Frelub 650"; a high-performance synthetic brake fluid specially formulated for most severe conditions. This synthetic fluid can be mixed with all other synthetic fluids type DOT 3, DOT 4, or DOT 5.1 and is suitable for all vehicle types.

 

 This brake fluid has good flow properties at low temperatures and excellent performance when cold. The viscosity is appropriate for normal and high temperatures. It has a high boiling point, even after an extended period at high temperature. In the presence of moisture, the fall in the boiling point remains low. This guarantees the incompressibility of the product and the safety of the user (no vapor lock).

 

"Frelub 650"  has Low hygroscopy/limited water take-up. It is compatible with natural and synthetic rubber parts used in the circuits. It is not corrosive to the metals in the circuit (tested on tinned metal, steel, aluminum, cast iron, brass, and copper). It has a low evaporation rate, and high resistance to the formation of deposits and sludge.

 "Frelub 650" is available at IPT Stations across Lebanon.


Visit web page to know more.

