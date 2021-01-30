living cost indicators
ملخص رفعه المبعوث الجديد الى ايران للرئيس بايدن... والحديث دار عن لبنان وحزب الله!

30
JANUARY
2021
Excerpt from the International Crisis Group briefing to President Biden on 28 January 2021

(group headed by the new envoy to Iran Robert Malley)

"Rather than looking at Lebanon through the lens of disempowering Hizbollah, the U.S. should make its number-one goal strengthening the state and avoiding its collapse. Accordingly, the U.S. should throw its weight behind the French effort to corral Lebanese political players, including Hizbollah, into a new government, and rally them around essential reforms. It should also encourage Lebanese allies to forge a level of pragmatic cooperation with their adversaries that would allow for the measures – especially legislation to safeguard the independence of the judiciary, and anti-corruption and public procurement laws – necessary to unlock international support, in particular an International Monetary Fund program".

مقطع من ملخص رفعته الى الرئيس بايدن بتاريخ 28 كانون الثاني 2021 "مجموعة الازمات الدولية" (التي يرأسها المبعوث الجديد الى ايران روبرت مالي)

بدل النظر الى لبنان من منظور اضعاف حزب الله، على الولايات المتحدة جعل هدفها الاول تقوية الدولة ومنع انهيارها. وبناء عليها، على الولايات المتحدة ان تلقي بثقلها خلف المسعى الفرنسي لجمع اللاعبين اللبنانيين، بمن فيهم حزب الله، في حكومة جدية ودفعهم نحو اصلاحات اساسية. وعلى الولايات المتحدة ان تشجع حلفاءها على تعاون براغماتي مع خصومهم لتمرير الاصلاحات، ولاسيما تلك المتعلقة بحماية استقلال القضاء واقرار قوانين مكافحة الفساد الضرورية لتحرير الدعم الدولي، ولاسيما برنامج صندوق النقد الدولي.

{{article.title}}
