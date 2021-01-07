IPT Diesel is Here to Warm Your Homes and Hearts!

While the economic crisis is impacting our dailies necessities, IPT Diesel is here to help your family reduce energy costs, increase comfort, and safely power your home and business.



With its unique concentrated fuel technology, IPT Diesel is an ideal fuel for your heaters, water boilers and small electrical generators. It helps engines run better without undermining their long-term performance while improving fuel economy.



IPT Diesel is a green fuel that helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions which result in less pollution and odors around houses and buildings.



The European, economic, eco-friendly product will be delivered to your door and without any intermediaries, using Italian meters to ensure optimal accuracy.



All you need to do is place your order by calling IPT Diesel hotline number on 76-733 337, or by filling and submitting the Diesel Delivery Form online.

IPT Diesel page to know more. Checkpage to know more.

Download the IPT Diesel brochure.