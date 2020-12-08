تعديل سعر صرف الدولار في الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت!

A + A -

أعلن رئيس الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت (AUB) الدكتور فضلو خوري في بيان صادر عن مكتبه إلى أسرة الجامعة عن تعديل في سعر صرف الرسوم الدراسية للجامعة الأميركية في بيروت.

وقال خوري: "يواجه لبنان تحديات تاريخية صعبة تسبّبت في معاناة الكثيرمنا ويتعين علينا، إلى جانب مؤسسات التعليم العالي والمؤسسات الطبية الأخرى، إيجاد طرق لتخطي هذه الفترة بهدف النهوض بشكل أقوى في المستقبل. لقد رأينا أكثر من 1500 من زملائنا الموظفين يغادرون الجامعة نتيجة التسريحات وعدم تجديد العقود والتقاعد والإجازات غير المدفوعة والاستقالات، بينما قررمئات الطلاب متابعة دراستهم في أماكن أكثر استقراراً. وبالرغم من أن الجامعة شهدت انخفاضاً صادماً في الإيرادات، فلقد نجحنا في تسجيل مجموعة متميّزة من الطلاب الجدد والإحتفظ باغلبية طلابنا الحاليين وأعضاء هيئة التعليم والموظفين المتفانين".

أضاف: "لقد عملنا على التخفيف من تأثير الانهيارالاقتصادي على موظفينا من خلال توفير دعم مالي إضافي بالرغم من أن أعضاء هيئتنا التعليمية وموظفونا لا يزالون يشهدون انخفاضاً حاداً في قدرتهم الشرائية. ولقد قمنا بإنشاء صندوقًاً طبياً اجتماعياً للمساعدة في تلبية الاحتياجات الصحية لموظفينا المسرّحين. ومع ذلك، تبقى أولويتنا الأولى، كمجتمع جامعي، الاهتمام بمصالح طلابنا ولقد فعلنا ذلك حتى الآن من خلال تجميد الرسوم الدراسية لفصل الخريف وقبول الدفع بسعرالدولارالرسمي البالغ 1515 ليرة لبنانية للدولارالواحد".

وقال: "ولسوء الحظ ، كما قلنا بوضوح في رسالتنا إلى أُسرة الجامعة في 15 حزيران، كنا نخشى أن يأتي وقت يصبح فيه هذا الترتيب غيرممكن. إن الهوة تكبربشكل ملحوظ بين عائدات الرسوم الدراسية التي تتلقاها الجامعة بالليرة اللبنانية وبين النفقات التي يتوجّب عليها دفعها بالدولار. لذلك، وبعد مناقشات عديدة مع مجلس الأمناء، وممثلي أعضاء هيئة التعليم، وممثلي الطلاب، والأطراف المعنيين، قرّرنا، من أجل الإستمرارالمالي للجامعة، تعديل سعر الصرف لمدفوعات الرسوم الدراسية ليتناسب مع سعرالدولارعلى منصّة الصيرفة الإلكترونية للبنك المركزي، وهو محدّد حالياً على 3900 ليرة لبنانية".

أردف: "إننا نأخذ هذه الخطوة بتردد كبير، ونأسف للصعوبة التي ستسببها هذه الأخيرة لعدد كبيرمن طلابنا، ولكن لدينا خطة للتخفيف من هذه الصعوبات إلى حد كبير. ونحن ملتزمون بزيادة المساعدات المالية بشكل كبيرلدعم جميع الطلاب المؤهّلين. ونحن نبذل كل ما في وسعنا، بما في ذلك البحث عن مصادر جديدة متنوعة للإيرادات وجمع الأموال بتنظيم، لضمان توفير المساعدة لأكبر عدد ممكن من الطلاب ليكملوا دراستهم للحصول على شهادتهم من دون الاضطرارإلى الانسحاب لأسباب مالية. سيسمح ذلك للجامعة الأميركية في بيروت بالحفاظ على تنوعها الأساسي والاستمرار في الوفاء بالوعد الذي قطعته على نفسي في حفل تنصيبي منذ خمس سنوات بأن تصبح الجامعة أكثر تنوعاً اجتماعياً واقتصادياً وجغرافياً".

"سيستمرالصندوق في قبول الدفع بالدولارالأميركي والليرة اللبنانية واليورو, وسيستمراحتساب الرسوم الدراسية الأساسية لدينا بالدولار، وهو أمر بالغ الأهمية بالنسبة لنا للحفاظ على المنح الدراسية ودعم الرسوم الدراسية من المؤسسات الخيرية والوكالات الفيدرالية الأميركية ومصادرأخرى، والتي يستفيد منها حاليًا أكثرمن ألف طالب في الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت".

وتابع: "في الوقت ذاته، نناشد العائلات القادرة على تحمل ذلك، وخاصة أولئك الذين لديهم مدخول في الخارج أو مدخرات كبيرة خارج لبنان، أن يدفعوا الرسوم الدراسية بالدولارالأميركي في الخارج بدلاً من الدفع بالليرة اللبنانية. ومن خلال القيام بذلك، ستكسب هذه العائلات امتنان المجتمع بأكمله لإظهار تضامنهم مع زملائهم في الجامعة الأمريكية في لبنان، الذين تراجعت مدخراتهم وقوتهم الشرائية هذا العام. وسوف يمكن ذلك الطلاب المتفانين والمستحقين، الأصدقاء والمواطنون والزملاء من طلابهم الموهوبين في الجامعة من مواصلة تعليمهم وتحقيق أحلامهم".

"اجتمع العديد من أعضاء مجلس أمناء الجامعة وكبارالقادة والأطباء والخريجين وأعضاء الهيئة التعليمية والموظفين وأصدقاء الجامعة من أجل قضية طلابنا وعائلاتهم على مدار العام الماضي. ونحن ممتنون لدعم وتضحيات الكثيرين الذين أعطوا الأولوية للجامعة الأميركية في بيروت، خاصة وأن جائحة كوفيد-19 قد تسببت بأطول فترة ركود اقتصادي عالمي منذ الكساد الكبير والذي أثرا على حياتهم وسبل عيشهم".

وقال: "لطلابنا، أود التأكيد على أننا لا نتّخذ هذه الخطوة بخفّة. ونحن ندرك تماماً مقدارالقلق الذي ستجلبه هذه الأخبار ، لكني أطلب منكم أن تفكروا مليًا في أسباب هذه الخطوة. لقد استكشفنا جميع السبل المتاحة و نحن نبحث بجد عن طرق جديدة. لكني أكرّرالتزامنا بمساعدة أكبرعدد ممكن منكم من خلال زيادة ميزانية المساعدة المالية بشكل كبير. سنتواصل معكم ومع عائلاتكم مرة أخرى بعد هذه الرسالة لنوضح بالتفصيل كيفية الإستفادة من الإحتياط الذي نوفره حتى يكمل الطلاب الموهوبون رحلتهم الدراسية بدعم من الجامعة".

"لقد أظهر لبنان وشعبه مراراً وتكراراً صلابةً غيرعادية. يحتاج هذا الوطن والمنطقة, من أجل بناء مستقبل أفضل, إلى هذه الجامعة في قلبهما النابض. لطالما ثابرت الجامعة الأميركية في بيروت كالمنارة الألمع في العالم العربي للتعلم وكخالقة للفرص في أصعب الأوقات. ولقد حقّقت المؤسسة ذلك من خلال البقاء وفية لرسالتها، وعبرالدفاع عن التميز في خدمة الصالح العام، وبناء شراكات مع أولئك الذين يشاركوننا قيمنا، والاحتضان الكامل لمهمة خدمة الأقل حظاً، والمشاركة في تنكّب الأعباء في مجتمعاتنا، ومساعدة الأضعف لتحمل أعبائهم، بحيث أنهم سينهضون يوماً ما لحمل أعباء الآخرين ولمنحهم الفرصة ذاتها"، ختم خوري.

