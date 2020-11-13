School supplies fundraiser

A + A -

The year 2020 carried many challenges to our beloved country Lebanon. People all over Lebanon were overburdened politically and economically. The destruction of Beirut’s Port added to the devastation where many people lost their homes, all their belongings and their jobs.

Today, COLCO Canada Ladies committees decided to act, though in a modest way but focused on supporting students who could no longer afford to buy school supplies.

COLCO is committed to raising $5000 in donations to assist such schools.

No amount is too small, and every dollar counts. We are far in distance but our hearts and minds are always with our motherland, Lebanon.

Together, let us help our children, the future of our country.

Thank you for putting a smile on every child's face.

Hand in hand we will make a big difference!

You can make your donations online through Interac e-transfer at :

Colcocanadafince@gmail.com