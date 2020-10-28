Stationery Assistance Project from LACD New England

A + A -

LACD New England is proud to share the completion of PHASE ONE of its Stationery Assistance Project!

On October 26, VP Hady Lattouf oversaw the distribution of over 100 stationery packages to disadvantaged Lebanese students, at the “College Immaculée Conception”.

We want to thank ALL our generous donors for contributing! Today, you made 100 students smile, and helped them prepare for their return to school. Thank you so much!

Each package contains: 4 large notebooks, 4 small notebooks, one Drawing Book, coloring pencils (wood), coloring crayons (wax), coloring markers, one geometry set, one compass, 2 pencils, 2 blue pens, one corrective pen, one stapler, staples, glue, adhesive tape, and sticky note pads.