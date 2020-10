"بعد ٣٠ سنة وللمرّة الأولى" ... ريكاردو كرم يكشف: تمارا داني شمعون الى العلن!

تبلغ تمارا اليوم ٣٠ سنة من العمر. للمرّة الأولى، وفي الذكرى الثلاثين لهذه المجزرة، تفتح قلبها وتتحدّث.

تمارا داني شمعون ... ترقبّوها على قناة اليوتيوب الخاصة بي.

On 21 October 1990, Dany Chamoun, along with his wife Ingrid and their two sons, Tarek (7) and Julian (5), were savagely murdered in their apartment in Baabda. The only survivor to that massacre was their 11 months old baby daughter Tamara.

Tamara has lived with her German grand-mother, her aunt Caroline and her uncle Nicolas in a warm home where she was nurtured with so much love.

She is 30 years old today…

For the first time, and 30 years after the assassination, she opens up.

Tamara Dany Chamoun ... Stayed tuned for her on my YouTube channel.