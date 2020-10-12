October 13th ,1990: A day of Remembrance and Pride (Samir Messarra)

A + A -

There is no doubt that the date of October 13th, 1990 is a stepping stone in the history of Lebanon. Although it was a day of defeat and deception; it planted the seeds of the rebirth of a new struggle against the Syrian occupation. The new generation at that time vowed not to give up and succeeded after 15 years of hardship and suffering to contribute in the liberation of our country. This generation was made of courageous young men and women who carried a passion for love, freedom, and justice in their minds and hearts. They fought with resolve and determination until the withdrawal of the Syrian armed forces.

October 13th, 1990 is not only a day of remembrance; it is also a day of dignity and hope. It is a day where the heroes who made it, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for it, have given their brothers and sisters citizens, the right to belong to a land that is geographically small, but historically and culturally big.

October 13th, 1990 has taught us that the only way for Lebanon to deserve you, is for you to deserve it. This can not be done if you decide to be passive towards the threats, obedient towards intimidations, and a player in the game of nagging and spreading despair. Change comes through continuous tenacity and harwork, especially in a country like Lebanon that lives in a region subject to a perpetual turbulence since more than 40 decades. Change comes also through people who know how to plan and act, rather than talk.

October 13th, 1990 has told us that victory is often not an easy objective to achieve. It requires patience, resilience, and most importantly an unshakeable belief in the nobility of your cause. It is like planting the seed of a tree in your garden that starts to grow because you took care about it every day.

Finally, without October 13th, 1990 and all the events that followed; we would probably not be here today. This is a true statement for those who lived that day and are still living it, and for those who did not, especially the young generation of our present time. We say to this generation, in an open heart and a firm voice, that such a breed of freedom fighters cannot be neither thieves nor corrupt because honesty is in their blood. Any insult or offence done to them, like it is happening nowadays, puts the concerned person or party who did it at the top of corruption ladder.