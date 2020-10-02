كلودين عون: " إقدامنا الشجاع للتغلب على النكسات التي تواجهنا، يحدّد هويتنا، لا النكسات بحدّ ذاتها"

A + A -

كلودين عون تلقي كلمة لبنان أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في الاجتماع الرفيع المستوى بمناسبة الذكرى 25 للمؤتمر العالمي الرابع المعني بالمرأة: "الواقع المجحف بحقوق المرأة لن يضعف إرادتنا، ونحن قادرون على تحقيق المساواة."

ألقت السيدة كلودين عون رئيسة الهيئة الوطنية لشؤون المرأة اللبنانية كلمة لبنان أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، في الاجتماع الرفيع المستوى بمناسبة الذكرى الخامسة والعشرين للمؤتمر الرابع المعني بالمرأة / بيجين+25، وذلك عبر تقنية الفيديو.

واستهلّت السيدة عون كلمتها وقالت :"في خضمّ كلّ ما عشناه هذا العام، أدركنا عمق المصاعب التي تعيشها المرأة.

المرأة التي قبل 25 عامًا في بكين، حلمت بالمساواة. وهي لا زالت إلى يومنا، يراودها الحلم ذاته.

ينعقد اجتماع اليوم تحت عنوان "التّسريع بتحقيق المساواة بين الجنسين، وتمكين جميع النساء والفتيات". وهنا السؤال، كيف يمكننا التّسريع فيما لا تزال المساواة بين الجنسين مفقودة، والفجوة عميقة."

وتابعت:" عالمياً، أدّت جائحة COVID-19 إلى تفاقم جميع أشكال التّمييز ضدّ المرأة، وتبدلَّت الأولويات لدى العديد من الدول على حساب المرأة وحقوقها. نجتمع اليوم، للتذكير بأن المساواة بين الجنسين هي أولوية إنسانية غير قابلة للمساومة".

وأضافت:" في لبنان، كان هذا العام صعبًا، إذ واجهنا ولا نزال، تحديات سياسية واقتصادية واجتماعية كبرى.

وفي 4 آب، شهد مرفأ بيروت انفجاراً مأساوياً، دمّر عاصمتنا، وأودى بحياة ما يقارب مئتي شخص، وجرح الآلاف.

في هذه المناسبة، أحيّي إقدام اللبنانيات واللبنانيين الأبطال، في مواجهتهِم لهذه الكارثة. فمنهم من فقد حياته لمساعدة الآخرين، ومن بينهم المسعفة سحر فارس، الشابة الشجاعة التي تحدّت الأنماط الاجتماعيّة، من خلال عملها في فوجِ إطفاء بيروت.

كما لم يتوان الكثيرون عن مواجهة الخطر لنجدة سواهم، من أمثال الممرضة باميلا زينون، التي أنقذت ثلاثة توائم حديثي الولادة بعد لحظات من الانفجار. ولن أنسى مئات الشابّات والشباب، الذين هبّوا فور وقوعِ الكارثة، إلى مدّ يد المعونة للعاصمة."

واعتبرت أن "إقدامنا الشجاع للتغلب على النكسات التي تواجهنا، يحدّد هويتنا، لا النكسات بحدّ ذاتها. فالواقع المجحف بحقوق المرأة، لن يضعف إرادتنا، ونحن قادرون على تحقيق المساواة."

وأكدت أن الدولة اللبنانية، التزمت وستبقى ملتزمة، بتنفيذ قرار مجلس الأمن 1325 حول "المرأة والسلام والأمن"، وبأهداف خطة التنمية المستدامة 2030، وبكافَّة التوصيات الأمميَّة.

وختمت:" مشاركتنا اليوم، هي لتجديد وعد قطعناه بالمحافظة على مكتسبات ما حقّقناه منذ بكين، والتزام بتحقيق المساواة الناجزة بين الجنسين.

كلّ منّا اتّخذ طريقًا مختلفاً للوصول إلى هنا ... وكلّ منّا سيواصل سيره على طريقته. وفي النهاية، ما سوف يبقى هو أنّه حاولنا، وعندما ترك الأمر لنا، أنجزنا!".

إشارة إلى أنه من أبرز ما نتج عن مؤتمر بيجين في العام 1995، التأكيد على أنه ينبغي التعامل مع قضايا المرأة بوصفها قضايا مجتمعية أساسية تعني المجتمعات والحكومات وليس فقط النساء، وتوصيات هذا المؤتمر تلهم التوجهات التي تعتمدها الدول في مبادراتها الرامية إلى النهوض بأوضاع النساء والفتيات وتحقيق المساواة.

Claudine Aoun delivers Lebanon's speech before the United Nations General Assembly at the high-level meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women:

"We are not defined by our setbacks, but by our courage to overcome them. The injustices made to women's rights will not weaken our resolve; we are capable of achieving equality."

Mrs. Claudine Aoun, President of the National Commission for Lebanese Women, delivered Lebanon's speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, at the high-level meeting on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Fourth Conference on Women / Beijing +25, via video.

Mrs. Aoun began her speech by saying: "With all the events we went through this year, we came to realize the depth of hard realities experienced by women.

25 years ago, in Beijing, women around the globe had a dream of equality. Until this day, she still has the same dream.

This High-Level Meeting convenes under the theme "Accelerating the realization of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls". Yet here comes the question, how can we accelerate what has not been achieved yet and while gender equality still lacks and the gap is still deep."

Then she continued: "Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated all sorts of inequalities and shifted the conversation towards different priorities at the expense of women's rights. We are here today, to remind everyone that gender equality is a non-negotiable human priority."

She then added: "In Lebanon, this year has been particularily difficult. We faced and are still facing major political, economic and social challenges.

On August 4th, Beirut Port witnessed a tragic explosion which decimated parts of our capital and took the lives of nearly 200 persons and left thousands wounded.

I would like on this occasion to pay tribute to the courage of all the heroic Lebanese women and men in facing this catastrophe. Some lost their lives while helping others, and among those the paramedic Sahar Fares, a brave young woman, who challenged social stereotypes through her work at the Beirut Fire Brigade.

Many others did not hesitate to face the danger in helping others, like the nurse Pamela Zeinoun, who saved the life of newborn triplets moments after the explosion. I will not forget the hundreds of women and men, who rushed to the offer their help to our capital."

And she considered that " We are not defined by our setbacks, but by our courage to overcome them. The injustices made to women's rights will not weaken our resolve; we are capable of achieving equality."

She also assured that Lebanon remains firmly committed to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on "Women, Peace and Security", to the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to all the United Nations recommendations in that regard.

And then she concluded: "Our participation today aims at renewing an oath we undertook to preserve the accumulated gains since Beijing and to commit to achieving full gender equality.

We took different ways to get here... and we'll carry on further each at their own pace. At the end, the only thing that would have mattered is that we tried, and that when it was up to us, we did it! "

It is of essence to point out that one of the most prominent outcomes of the Beijing Conference in 1995 is the assertion that women's issues should be dealt with as basic societal issues that concern societies and governments alike, not just women, and the recommendations of this conference inspire the directions and trends that countries adopt in their initiatives aimed at advancing the status of women and girls and achieving equality.