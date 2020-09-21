Beirut Explosions: UNICEF Emergency Cash Response

A + A -

Given the widespread impact of the Beirut Port explosions on families, homes, and livelihoods, UNICEF has designed and launched a large-scale Emergency Cash Grant in response to reach up to 80,000 people and their families (regardless of nationality). The initiative will provide a cash grant (of 840,000 LBP per person up to 3 people max) to households living in priority identified areas of the city starting with Karantina and Bourj Hammoud and who contain one of four priority groups: children (including pregnant women), those with disabilities, those over the age of 70, and women heading households.



Maybe you have personally met or know families living in these areas with children who are struggling – they can apply now! Please widely share the webpage link: https://www.unicef.org/lebanon/unicef-ect (English) https://www.unicef.org/lebanon/ar/unicef-ect (Arabic) and the link to the application form: http://bit.ly/unicef-ect.