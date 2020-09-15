IPT e-Vouchers: Faster, Easier and Economical!

A + A -

Go digital with “IPT e-Voucher”. Forget about cash, magnetic cards and time-consuming paperwork. Start using these electronic vouchers which include a unique code to be simply presented upon payment at the station. Simply carry the e-vouchers on your phone.



"IPT e-Vouchers" can be used by both companies and individuals. They are meant for single-use, and can include any desired amount in LBP (eg: 10,000LBP, 20,000LBP, etc…). They are not limited to gasoline; clients can choose a different product or diversify the vouchers requested based on their needs.



"IPT e-Vouchers" can be issued in different electronic forms and are easy to share (via emails, whatsapp, etc…).



Features:

- Different digital formats

- Single-use

- Currency: LBP

- Can be used for different types of products

- Access to a large network of IPT stations



This initiative is part of IPT’s strategy to embed sustainability at the heart of all its operations.



For more info: 78- 822 822 / 09- 624 111 / ccf@iptgroup.com.lb

