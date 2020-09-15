IPT e-Vouchers: For Corporate and Individual Use

A + A -

Go digital with “IPT e-Voucher”. Forget about cash, magnetic cards and time-consuming paperwork, and start using the e-Voucher which is an innovative fuel payment solution from IPT.



"IPT e-Vouchers" can be issued in different electronic forms and are easy to share (via emails, whats app, etc…). In addition to being convenient, they will give you access to IPT’s e-fuel management system where you can securely get reports, statements and official invoices.

* IPT was the 1st oil & gas company to introduce e-Vouchers in Lebanon, and over the years it has become a trusted fuel management solution by many of IPT's corporate clients.

Features:

- Can be issued in different formats (digital voucher, serial number, listing…)

- Currency: LBP

- Single-use

- Can be used for fuel or other types of products

- Gives access to a large network of IPT stations



This initiative is part of IPT’s strategy to embed sustainability at the heart of all its operations.

For more info: 78- 822 822 / 09- 624 111 / ccf@iptgroup.com.lb

Listen to radio spot, check brochure, and visit the IPT Fuel Cards page.