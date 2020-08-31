ممثلة اميركية شهيرة تتبرع ب ٢٥٠٠٠ دولار لهذه الجمعية اللبنانية

A + A -

نشرت صفحة جميعة كفى التي تعنى بمسائل العنف ضد المرأة عبر صفحتها الرسمية على فيسبوك التالي:

"ميرل ستريب تتبرع لكفى بمبلغ 25000$ لدعم النساء المتضررات من انفجار ٤ آب.

ألف شكر...

Thank you Meryl Streep for your generous contribution to Kafa’s relief work supporting women and children who lost their loved ones, their houses, or have been injured or traumatized as a result of the Beirut explosion.

Your contribution with 25000 USD is not but an additional proof of your support of human rights and particularly women’s rights "