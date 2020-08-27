IPT : An Outburst from Our Heart to Beirut!

A + A -

Beirut has always been the soul of Lebanon and its people; she has been the rock to lean on in the most challenging times.

The unexpected blast has affected us all. At IPT, we’d like to share a message from the heart, to say that we are the generation of hope, a generation that learns its lesson from the past to build a stronger future.





Click Our stations are our foundation, they have witnessed both sweet and sour times. But through it all, we grow stronger every time. We are here for our beloved country and here to stay by its people to make the Lebanon of tomorrow together, the new Lebanon, the one we all dream of!Click here to watch video.

#Here_To_Stay

IPT: Always Here For You!