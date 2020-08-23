As the dust settled after the Beirut blast, which many first took for an attack, a more mundane apparent culprit emerged: government inaction, incompetence and corruption.

Some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in unsafe conditionsat the city’s port since 2013 — despite warnings that the chemical fertilizer could turn into a potent explosive if not stored or disposed of correctly.

“What happened in Beirut made us examine our own situation, and we actually got rid of large quantities of abandoned and neglected and dangerous materials that were in the ports,” Mohamed Mait, Egypt’s finance minister, told the country’s parliament last week, Reuters reported.

Ammonium nitrate is generally considered safe for use as an agricultural fertilizer, but it can be dangerous depending on how it is stored. It has caused deadly explosions around the world, including a 1947 blast in Texas City, Tex., that left hundreds dead.

The global ammonium nitrate trade is worth billions of dollars every year. It travels along complex international supply chains. Only a small number of countries produce the compound (Russia is the largest of them), but many use it.

Ammonium nitrate often travels by sea, which means it is prone to be left sitting in densely populated cities with ports, such as Beirut and Dakar. Many countries have imposed restrictions on how it can be stored, but amid the chaos of global trade, it can be hard to keep track of.