living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
CORONA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Important statement by 'Tawasul Around the World' concerning money transfers

17
AUGUST
2020
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

In response to the recent news circulating about international sanctions, punitive measures or various restrictions, and in order to reassure and relief every bank, citizen and stakeholder dealing with our company, and to affirm their money transfer as well as all financial transactions safety, 'Tawasul Around the World', registered with the Secretariat of the Commercial Register of Damascus, under number 15155, dated 18/12/2007, confirms that it is not affiliated with any other company bearing a similar or related name, in particular the names listed in the global sanction lists or subject to certain restrictions and penalties. 'Tawasul Around the World' is also not associated with any of the companies whose names were mentioned in the executive decision of the US Department of the Treasury or any other international body.


'Tawasul Around the World' also denies any direct or indirect relationship with the following companies:
1- Tawasul Company
2- Al-Tawasul Company
3- Tawasul Financial Exchange
4- Tawasul Hawala Company


Moreover, 'Tawasol Around the World' confirms as well that it neither had in the past nor have in the present, any branch in Idlib Governorate, its countryside, or in the Syrian City of Harem.


The company also reassures all its customers and stakeholders that it will continue providing safe and secure financial services, especially money transfers through Western Union, in compliance with all international standards and regulations.

 


Proud of its customers' constant trust for 13 years, 'Tawasol Around the World is keen on maintaining that trust, as well as ensuring its customers interests and benefits in our country and around the world. And hence this release.

 

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2020. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout