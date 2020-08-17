Important statement by 'Tawasul Around the World' concerning money transfers

A + A -

In response to the recent news circulating about international sanctions, punitive measures or various restrictions, and in order to reassure and relief every bank, citizen and stakeholder dealing with our company, and to affirm their money transfer as well as all financial transactions safety, 'Tawasul Around the World', registered with the Secretariat of the Commercial Register of Damascus, under number 15155, dated 18/12/2007, confirms that it is not affiliated with any other company bearing a similar or related name, in particular the names listed in the global sanction lists or subject to certain restrictions and penalties. 'Tawasul Around the World' is also not associated with any of the companies whose names were mentioned in the executive decision of the US Department of the Treasury or any other international body.



'Tawasul Around the World' also denies any direct or indirect relationship with the following companies:

1- Tawasul Company

2- Al-Tawasul Company

3- Tawasul Financial Exchange

4- Tawasul Hawala Company



Moreover, 'Tawasol Around the World' confirms as well that it neither had in the past nor have in the present, any branch in Idlib Governorate, its countryside, or in the Syrian City of Harem.



The company also reassures all its customers and stakeholders that it will continue providing safe and secure financial services, especially money transfers through Western Union, in compliance with all international standards and regulations.



Proud of its customers' constant trust for 13 years, 'Tawasol Around the World is keen on maintaining that trust, as well as ensuring its customers interests and benefits in our country and around the world. And hence this release.