بالتفاصيل - أسماء الشخصيات والكيانات الـ 39 المشمولة بعقوبات "قيصر"

أعلنت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية اليوم الأربعاء فرض عقوبات اقتصادية على 39 شخصية وكياناً مرتبطين بالدولة السورية بموجب قانون حماية المدنيين في سوريا "قيصر".

AL-ASSAD, Asma (Arabic: اسماء الاسد) (a.k.a. AKHRAS, Asma; a.k.a. AL-AKHRAS, Asma), Damascus, Syria; DOB 11 Aug 1975; POB Acton, United Kingdom; nationality Syria; alt. nationality United Kingdom; Gender Female (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

AL-ASSAD, Bushra (Arabic: بشرى الاسد) (a.k.a. SHAWKAT, Bushra), Dubai, United Arab Emirates; DOB 24 Oct 1960; POB Egypt; nationality Syria; Gender Female (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

AL-ASSAD, Manal (Arabic: منال الاسد) (a.k.a. AL-AHMAD, Manal; a.k.a. AL-AKHRAZ, Manal; a.k.a. JAADAN, Manal), Damascus, Syria; DOB 02 Feb 1970; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Female (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

ALDABBAS, Rania (a.k.a. AL DABAS, Rania Raslan; a.k.a. AL DABBAS, Rania Raslan (Arabic: رانية رسلان الدباس); a.k.a. DABAS, Rania Raslan; a.k.a. DABBAS, Rania Raslan), Damascus, Syria; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; DOB 02 Jun 1974; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Female; Passport N003000785 (Syria) (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

AL-DANA, Samer (Arabic: سامر الدانا), Damascus, Syria; DOB 01 May 1968; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Passport 3463215 (Syria); Brigadier General; Commander of the 41st Brigade of the FOURTH DIVISION of the Syrian Arab Army (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

AL-OLABI, Adel Anwar (Arabic: عادل انور العلبي) (a.k.a. AL-OLABI, Adil Anwar; a.k.a. AL-'ULABI, 'Adel Anwar; a.k.a. EL-OULABI, Adel Anouar), Damascus, Syria; DOB 1976; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male (individual) [SYRIA].

AL-ZUBAIDI, Khaled (Arabic: خالد الزبيدي) (a.k.a. AL-ZUBAIDI, Khaled Bassam; a.k.a. AL-ZUBAIDI, Mohammed Khaled Bassam; a.k.a. ZUBAIDI, Mohammed Khaled; a.k.a. ZUBEDI, Khalid), Syria; Canada; DOB 10 Apr 1976; nationality Syria; alt. nationality Canada; Gender Male; Passport N 006540969 (Syria); alt. Passport HC246053 (Canada) (individual) [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

BILAL, Ghassan Ali (Arabic: غسان علي بلال) (a.k.a. BELAL, Ghassan), Damascus, Syria; DOB 1966; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Commander of the 555th Regiment and Director of the Security Bureau of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Arab Army (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

HAMCHO, Sumaia Saber (Arabic: سعمية صابر حمشو) (a.k.a. HAMSHO, Somaya Saber), Doha, Qatar; DOB 16 Apr 1965; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; alt. nationality Qatar; Gender Female; Passport 01175686 (Qatar) (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

HAMSHO, Ahmad Sabir Mohammed (a.k.a. HAMCHO, Ahmad Saber (Arabic: احمد صابر حمشو); a.k.a. HAMCHO, Ahmad Saber Mohamad; a.k.a. HAMSHOU, Ahmed Saber Mohammed), Damascus, Syria; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; DOB 25 Nov 1992; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Passport N005364444 (Syria) (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

HAMSHO, Ali Muhammad (Arabic: علي محمد حمشو) (a.k.a. HAMCHO, Ali; a.k.a. HAMCHO, Ali Mohamad; a.k.a. HAMSHOU, Ali Mohammed), Damascus, Syria; Paris, France; DOB 03 Nov 1998; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Passport N005361042 (Syria) (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

HAMSHO, Amr Mohamed (a.k.a. HAMCHO, Amre (Arabic: عمرو حمشو); a.k.a. HAMCHO, Amre Mohamad; a.k.a. HAMSHO, Amrou Mohammed; a.k.a. HAMSHOU, Amrou Mohammed), Damascus, Syria; DOB 07 Mar 1995; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Passport N005361043 (Syria) (individual) [SYRIA-EO13894].

JAMALEDDINE, Nazir Ahmad Mohammed (Arabic: نذير احمد محمد جمال الدين) (a.k.a. JAMAL EDDIN, Mohammed Nazer; a.k.a. JAMAL EDDINE, Natheer Ahmed Mohammed; a.k.a. JAMAL EDDINE, Nathier Ahmed Mohammed), Damascus, Syria; DOB 02 Jan 1962; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Passport N011612445 (Syria); alt. Passport 002-17-L022286 (Syria); National ID No. 010-30208342 (Syria) (individual) [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

KALAI, Nader (Arabic: نادر قلعي) (a.k.a. AL KALAI, Nadir; a.k.a. KALAI, Nader Mohamad; a.k.a. KALAI, Nader Mohammed Wajieh; a.k.a. KALEI, Nader; a.k.a. QALAI, Nader; a.k.a. QALEI, Nader), 871 Young Avenue, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3H 2V8, Canada; Ain El Mraisse, Beirut, Lebanon; Saifi Street, Jemayzeh, Beirut, Lebanon; Capsurville, Dekwaneh, El Metn Jemayzeh, Beirut, Lebanon; Ghrayeb Bldg, Sami Soloh St, Badaro, Beirut, Lebanon; DOB 09 Jul 1965; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; alt. nationality Canada; Gender Male; Passport N 010170320 (Syria); National ID No. 010-40036453 (Syria); alt. National ID No. 34191608 (Canada) (individual) [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

AL-AMAR ONE-PERSON LLC (Arabic: شركة العمار ذات الشخص الواحد المحدودة المسؤولية) (a.k.a. AL-AMMAR LLC ONE PERSON COMPANY; a.k.a. "AL-AMMAR"), Rural Damascus, Syria; Organization Established Date 18 Jan 2017; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

APEX DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS LLC (Arabic: شركة القمة للتطویر والمشاریع المحدودة المسؤولیة) (a.k.a. AL 'QIMA DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS LLC; a.k.a. SUMMIT DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS LLC), Rural Damascus, Syria; Organization Established Date 17 Jan 2018; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

ART HOUSE GMBH, Sieveringerstrasse 164, Vienna 1190, Austria; National ID No. FN292891 y (Austria) [SYRIA] (Linked To: CASTLE HOLDING GMBH).

BUNYAN DAMASCUS PRIVATE JOINT STOCK COMPANY (Arabic: شركة بنيان دمشق المساهمة المغلفة الخاصة) (a.k.a. BUNYAN DAMASCUS), Marota City, Eastern Villas, Mazeh, Damascus 096311, Syria; Organization Established Date Apr 2018; Organization Type: Construction of buildings; alt. Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] (Linked To: DAMASCUS CHAM HOLDING COMPANY).

CASTLE HOLDING GMBH (a.k.a. "CASTLE HOLDING"; a.k.a. "CASTLE HOLDING INVESTMENT"; a.k.a. "CASTLE INVEST"; a.k.a. "CASTLE INVEST HOLDING"), Sieveringerstrasse 164, Vienna 1190, Austria; National ID No. FN292092Y (Austria) [SYRIA] (Linked To: KALAI, Nader).

CASTLE INVESTMENT HOLDING (Arabic: شركة كاسل إنفست هولدنغ ش.م.ل.) (a.k.a. CASTLE INVEST HOLDING COMPANY SAL; a.k.a. CASTLE INVEST HOLDING SAL; a.k.a. CASTLE INVESTMENT HOLDING PRIVATE JSC; a.k.a. "CASTLE HOLDINGS"), West Mazzeh, Damascus, Syria; First Floor, Sami Saleh Avenue, Beirut, Lebanon; Registration Number 1900127 (Lebanon) [SYRIA] (Linked To: KALAI, Nader).

DAMASCUS CHAM FOR MANAGEMENT LLC (Arabic: دمشق الشام الادارة) (a.k.a. DAMASCUS CHAM MANAGEMENT CO. LTD.; a.k.a. DAMASCUS CHAM MANAGEMENT ONE-PERSON CO. LTD.), Marota City, Eastern Villas, Mazeh, Damascus 096311, Syria; Organization Established Date 2018; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] (Linked To: DAMASCUS CHAM HOLDING COMPANY).

DAMASCUS CHAM HOLDING COMPANY (Arabic: شركة دمشق الشام القابضة) (a.k.a. DAMASCUS CHAM HOLDING PRIVATE JSC; a.k.a. DAMASCUS CHAM PRIVATE JOINT STOCK COMPANY), Marota City, Eastern Villas, Mazeh, Damascus 096311, Syria; Organization Established Date 17 Dec 2016; Business Registration Number 17951 (Syria) [SYRIA].

EBLA HOTEL (Arabic: فندق إيبلا) (a.k.a. EBLA HOTEL AND OMAYAD PALACE FOR CONFERENCES), Airport Road - 4th Bridge, Damascus, Syria; P.O. Box 6416, Damascus, Syria; Organization Established Date 1989; Organization Type: Short term accommodation activities [SYRIA].

FOURTH DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY (Arabic: الفرقة الرابعة في الجيش العربي السوري), Syria [SYRIA-EO13894].

GRAND TOWN TOURIST CITY (Arabic: غراند تاون المدينة السياحة) (a.k.a. GRAND TOWN; a.k.a. GRAND TOWN TOURISM PROJECT (Arabic: مشروع غراند تاون السياحي); a.k.a. ZK GRAND TOWN), Airport Road, after the Fourth Bridge, Damascus, Syria; Website www.facebook.com/ZKGrandTown/; Organization Established Date 2017; Organization Type: Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis [SYRIA].

KALAI INDUSTRIES (Arabic: قلعي للصناعات) (a.k.a. KALAI INDUSTRIES MANAGEMENT; a.k.a. MOHAMMED KALAI), Dara Autostrad (Amman Highway), Kessweh, 500m after the Katakir Bridge, Damascus, Syria; Organization Established Date 1990; Registration Number 38372 (Syria) [SYRIA] (Linked To: KALAI, Nader).

MIRZA COMPANY (Arabic: شركة ميرزا) (a.k.a. MIRZA CO.), Marota City, Eastern Villas, Mazeh, Damascus 096311, Syria; Organization Established Date 14 Jan 2018; Organization Type: Construction of buildings; alt. Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] (Linked To: DAMASCUS CHAM HOLDING COMPANY).

RAMAK DEVELOPMENT AND HUMANITARIAN PROJECTS LLC (Arabic: راماك للمشاريع التنموية و الانسانية) (a.k.a. RAMAK COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND HUMANITARIAN PROJECTS LLC), Rural Damascus, Syria; Organization Established Date 08 Aug 2011; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property; alt. Organization Type: Construction of buildings [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

RAWAFED DAMASCUS PRIVATE JOINT STOCK COMPANY (Arabic: شركة روافد دمشق المساهمة المغفلة الخاصة) (a.k.a. RAWAFED DAMASCUS INVESTMENTS COMPANY; a.k.a. RAWAFED DAMASCUS PRIVATE JSC; a.k.a. RAWAFID DAMASCUS PRIVATE JOINT STOCK COMPANY; a.k.a. TRIBUTARIES DAMASCUS PRIVATE JSC), Marota City, Damascus, Syria; Organization Established Date 08 Apr 2018; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property; alt. Organization Type: Construction of buildings [SYRIA].

TAMAYOZ LLC (Arabic: شركة تميز المحدودة المسؤولية) (a.k.a. EXCELLENCE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY), Damascus, Syria; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

TELEFOCUS CONSULTANTS INC (a.k.a. TELEFOCUS CONSULTANTS INC CANADA), 871 Young Ave, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3H 2V8, Canada; Commercial Registry Number 3234614 (Canada) [SYRIA] (Linked To: KALAI, Nader).

TELEFOCUS SAL OFFSHORE (Arabic: تيليفوكوس ش.م.ل.(اوف شور)), Mir Bachir St, Riad El Solh, Beirut, Lebanon; 7th Floor-Riad-Solh Lazarieh Tower, Beirut, Lebanon; 1470 Bachoura - Azaria Building - 7th Floor, Beirut, Lebanon; Registration Number 1802940 (Lebanon) [SYRIA] (Linked To: KALAI, Nader).

TIMEET TRADING LLC (Arabic: شركة التيميت للتجارة المحدودة المسؤولية) (a.k.a. ULTIMATE TRADING LLC), Rural Damascus, Syria; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

WINGS PRIVATE JSC (Arabic: شركة الاجنحة المساهمة المغفلة الخاصة) (a.k.a. WINGS PRIVATE JOINT STOCK COMPANY), Rural Damascus, Syria; Organization Type: Real estate activities with own or leased property [SYRIA] [SYRIA-CAESAR].

ZUBAIDI AND QALEI LLC (Arabic: شركة زبيدي وقلعي المحدودة المسؤولية) (a.k.a. ZUBEDI & KALAI; a.k.a. ZUBEDI AND KALAI; a.k.a. "ZK HOLDING"), Airport Road, Damascus, Syria; P.O. Box 6416, Damascus, Syria; Organization Type: Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis [SYRIA].

The following changes have been made to OFAC's SDN List:

AL-ASAD, Mahir (a.k.a. ASSAD, Mahar; a.k.a. ASSAD, Maher); DOB 1968; Lieutenant Colonel; Position: Brigade Commander in the Syrian Army's 4th Armored Division (individual) [SYRIA]. -to- AL-ASSAD, Maher (Arabic: ماهر الأسد) (a.k.a. AL-ASAD, Mahir; a.k.a. ASSAD, Mahar; a.k.a. ASSAD, Maher), Damascus, Syria; DOB 08 Dec 1967; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Diplomatic Passport 4138 (Syria); Major General; Commander of the Syrian Army's 4th Armored Division (individual) [SYRIA] [SYRIA-EO13894].

AL-ASSAD, Bashar (a.k.a. AL ASSAD, Bashar Hafez; a.k.a. AL-ASAD, Bashar; a.k.a. ASSAD, Bashar); DOB 11 Sep 1965; POB Damascus, Syria; President of the Syrian Arab Republic (individual) [SYRIA]. -to- AL-ASSAD, Bashar (Arabic: بشار الأسد) (a.k.a. AL ASSAD, Bashar Hafez; a.k.a. AL-ASAD, Bashar; a.k.a. ASSAD, Bashar), Damascus, Syria; DOB 11 Sep 1965; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; President of the Syrian Arab Republic (individual) [SYRIA] [SYRIA-EO13894].

FATEMIYOUN DIVISION (a.k.a. FATEMIOUN BRIGADE; a.k.a. FATEMIOUN MILITARY DIVISION; a.k.a. FATEMIYOUN; a.k.a. FATEMIYOUN BATTALION; a.k.a. FATEMIYOUN FORCE; a.k.a. FATEMIYYUN; a.k.a. LIWA FATEMIYOUN), Syria; Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [SDGT] [IRGC] [IFSR] [IRAN-HR] (Linked To: ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC)-QODS FORCE). -to- FATEMIYOUN DIVISION (Arabic: لواء فاطميون) (a.k.a. FATEMIOUN BRIGADE; a.k.a. FATEMIOUN MILITARY DIVISION; a.k.a. FATEMIYOUN; a.k.a. FATEMIYOUN BATTALION; a.k.a. FATEMIYOUN FORCE; a.k.a. FATEMIYYUN; a.k.a. LIWA FATEMIYOUN), Syria; Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [SDGT] [IRGC] [IFSR] [IRAN-HR] [SYRIA-EO13894] (Linked To: ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC)-QODS FORCE).

HAMSHO, Muhammad (a.k.a. HAMCHO, Mohamed; a.k.a. HAMSHO, Mohammad; a.k.a. HAMSHO, Mohammed Saber; a.k.a. HAMSHOU, Mohammed; a.k.a. HAMSHU, Muhammad Sabir); DOB 20 May 1966; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Passport 002954347 (individual) [SYRIA]. -to- HAMSHO, Muhammad (a.k.a. HAMCHO, Mohamed; a.k.a. HAMSHO, Mohammad; a.k.a. HAMSHO, Mohammed Saber; a.k.a. HAMSHOU, Mohammed; a.k.a. HAMSHU, Muhammad Sabir), Syria; DOB 20 May 1966; POB Damascus, Syria; nationality Syria; Gender Male; Passport 002954347 (Syria) (individual) [SYRIA] [SYRIA-EO13894].