A + A -

The UAE-based Etihad Airways flight landed Tuesday in Israel with the alleged goal of delivering aid to Palestinians.

In a new sign of warming relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Israeli regime, a UAE-based Etihad Airways flight, with the alleged goal of delivering aid to Palestinians, landed Tuesday in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

This is the second known Emirati plane to fly from Abu Dhabi to the Jewish state in less than a month.