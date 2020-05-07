living cost indicators
A group of Lebanese minor students embarked on a flight back home yesterday

On the rhythm of their spontaneous chants of the Lebanese National Anthem ( كلنا للوطن), a large group of Lebanese minor students from the U.S. Department of State’s YES educational program and Lebanese students in similar programs embarked on a flight back home yesterday . 🇱🇧

With an emotional goodbye to the host country that has been home to them for almost a year and in the presence of Ambassador Gabriel Issa on board to bid them farewell back home, we remain mindful and hopeful that all our students and all of our citizens will reunite with their families soon.

In a great example of the cooperation between Lebanon and the United States of America, and with reciprocal efforts to repatriate citizens of both countries back to their homes, the students were boarded on a special US Department of State flight after reuniting in Washington from more than 15 different States.

Pursuant to orders from the President of the Republic of Lebanon H.E. General Michel Aoun to facilitate the return of the minor students to their families and thanks to the tireless efforts of the US Embassy in Beirut, the US Department of State’s NEA and ECA Bureaus, and the Lebanese Director of General Security, the minor students and other students in State Department sponsored programs were able to reunite with their families back home.

We truly thank the U.S. Government and members of Congress as well as the U.S. Department of State for providing the special medical evacuation flight (OP-MED) for the mutual repatriation of the citizens of both our countries.

As we deal with the repercussions of COVID-19 and as we are working to repatriate all of the Lebanese citizens in the US back to Lebanon -thanks to the diligent efforts of our personnel at the Embassy of Lebanon in Washington and at our Consulates General - we remain hopeful that we will get through this and get everyone back home safely to their families.

