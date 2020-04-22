living cost indicators
جور حال - "نعم، منفتخر نكون SuperAbled!"

22
APRIL
2020
مع العديد من العقبات والصعوبات يلي واجهها، أثبت جو رحال انو كل شخص ذو ارادة صلبة قادر يغيّر مجتمعه ويأثر في، وبيستحق فرص متساوية مع الجميع.
 
اسمعوا رسالته لأن صار لازم يصير دمج ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة بالمجتمع عادي.
 
بتندرج هالقصة ضمن شراكة دوت لبنان مع مؤسسة دروسوس يلي بتهدف لزيادة دمج الشباب ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة بلبنان.
 
"Yes, we are proudly SuperAbled!"
With so many obstacles and difficulties that he has faced, Joe Rahal proved that any person with a strong will is able to change and influence their community, and deserves equal opportunities like anyone else.
Listen to his message because it's time to #MakeInclusionCommon
This story is part of DOT Lebanon's partnership with Drosos Foundation aiming towards increasing the inclusion of youth with disabilities living in Lebanon.
 
#DOTLebanon #DrososFoundation #Inclusion #Youth #Community #Social #Impact #NGO #Beirut #Lebanon
