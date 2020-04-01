A + A -

“I appreciate your applauses from your windows every day, but I have no home where to go to.

These were the words of a friend who is a doctor which left us without words. And in that case, we decided to take actions.

The project “Host a Hero” started in Portugal – www.acolheumheroi.pt – and after becoming a huge success we decided to replicate it worldwide to help everyone.

“Host a hero is an initiative led by uppOut, in the spirit of solidarity. The goal is to make available accommodation options where healthcare professionals can stay during this pandemic, since they are spending their days and nights taking care of all of us.”, said one the Host a Hero founders, Ricardo Paiágua.