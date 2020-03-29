living cost indicators
A plea to my fellow Lebanese Australians (Robert Bekhazi)

29
MARCH
2020
A
Firstly, my heart goes out to you. We Lebanese are a bunch of entrepreneurs. We have a heavy footprint.
This damn Corona Virus has affected us greatly.
It has closed our cafes, our restaurants and most of our little business. It has greatly burdened us financial and created a great stress in our lives.
We fear it hurting our families, our loved ones. We fear it will hurt us as individuals.
But we are sure that no matter what might come, we will beat this evil virus and restore our lives.
We are also reassured and lucky to be in this great country Australia that will do all it can to look out for us.
I want you to spare a though for our families in Lebanon. A country without large resources to wage a big battle with this virus, although a great job has been done so far by the Lebanese government.
In Lebanon there is no Centrelink, and although very decent, limited hospital facilities. If Corona virus spreads in a big way in Lebanon – God help them.
It could be my grandmother, who is 85 and the most beautiful person. It could be my uncle, my cousin.
Help us to help Lebanon. Let’s put aside all differences. Let’s not worry about politics, nor religion.
This fight needs us to be ONE!

Please help us to help Lebanon. We at the UALM are working on getting medical equipment to Lebanon which will go to the Red Cross, the Army and other organizations on the ground.
We have already send 3000 KN95 masks and 1000 Protective suits.
We want to do more. Send more.
We also Want to help people with daily essentials like basic foods.

Please support our efforts by donating to our fund. ANY amount will go a long way.
My plea to you.

Robert Bekhazi on Behalf of the United Australian Lebanese Movement

To Donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/4kf6u-fighting-covid19-together?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

