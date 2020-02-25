Total announces the arrival ofthe drillship to carry the operations of the 1stexploration well on Block 4

A + A -

Total announces that the Drillship Tungsten Explorer has arrived in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Lebanon, for the drilling operations of the 1stexploration well on Block 4, locatedapproximately 30 km offshoreBeirut.

To be drilled in a water depth of 1,500m, the exploration wellaims at exploring targets located more than 2,500m below the sea bed. The drilling of the well is estimated to last 2 months, after which the drillship will leave Lebanon.

The Total operatedinternational consortium (Total 40%, ENI 40%, Novatek 20%) and the government of Lebanon, signed in February 2018the Exploration and Production Agreement coveringBlock 4.

“Total is pleased to start exploration operations on Block 4, which is the first deepwater exploration well in Lebanon,” stated Ricardo Darré, General Manager Total Exploration & Production Lebanon.