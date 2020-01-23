من باسيل إلى “شانتال”: رحلة جديدة أمامنا

A + A -

نشر الوزير جبران باسيل عبر حسابه على الانستغرام صورة تجمعه بزوجته “شانتال عون باسيل” وعلق على الصورة كاتباً: “لا يمكنني أبداً أشكرك بشكل كافٍ على الدعم والحب غير المشروط. لم تتركِ يدي في أي وقت وفي كل المعارك، وبعد كل فوضى كانت تؤثر عليَّ كنت دائما الى جانبي.. أعلم أن هناك رحلة جديدة أمامنا ولكن لطالما أنتي الى جانبي أنا متأكد اننا سنصل الى اي شيء”.

I could never be thankful enough for you, your unconditional love, and your support. You have never taken your hands from mine in all my battles, and when all the chaos took its toll on me you were always there.. i know that a new journey is ahead of us but i am certain that as long as you are here we will get through anything