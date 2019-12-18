The spectacular fairy tale "ALICE IN WONDERLAND" at Casino du Liban

A + A -

Casino du Liban has the pleasure to present ALICE IN WONDERLAND at the Theater from December 27, 2019 till January 4, 2020.

Based on the spectacular fairy tale by Lewis Carroll, ALICE IN WONDERLAND, a theatrical adaptation by ROMANOV ARENA MOSCOW, tells the story of a little girl, “ALICE” who accidentally fell into a rabbit hole and found herself in WONDERLAND, where she was expected by many incredible adventures.

Immerse yourself into the strange and wonderful world of fairy tales which combines theatrical art, live vocals, modern ballet, remarkable scenery, and enchanting music in a thrilling dazzling production.