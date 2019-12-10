Members of the lebanese american community in usa visited Ms Claire Teyloun to support lebanon and president Aoun

A + A -

Continuing the efforts to support Lebanon and President Michel Aoun, members of the Lebanese-American Community in Boston, Massachusetts, Mrs. Nathalie Homsy, Mr. Bassam Harb and Mr. Andre Jbeily visited the regional director for Senator Ed Markey’s Office, Ms. Claire Teyloun on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

They informed her about the recent decisions and plans made by President Michel Aoun, stressing on their importance in bringing economic reform to Lebanon.

Furthermore, they expressed their belief that freedom of speech and protesting are civic rights, but they highlighted their concerns about the chaotic situation and actions taken by individuals with political backgrounds who are misleading the protesters and causing violence.

At the end of the meeting, they assured Ms. Teylouni that supporting Lebanon, its President and protecting ALL the people in Lebanon by preventing religious and political parties from interfering in the Lebanese Judicial system, will bring economic reform and prosperity to the country.