THE LEBANESE DIASPORA IN BOSTON SUPPORTS LEBANON AND ITS PRESIDENT

A special thank you to Mr. Gilbert Calderin from Senator Warren’s office who met with Mrs. Karen Tannous Njeim, Mrs. Nathalie Homsy and Andre Jbeily today.

We informed him about Lebanon’s revolution and the Importance of the US support.

We expressed our belief that the revolutionaries are protesting for their civic rights and we assured that we stand with them.

We also stressed on supporting the President of the Lebanese Republic General Michel Aoun and he will guide the country towards economic reform and prosperity.

We also highlighted the importance of differentiating between the political parties that are taking advantage of the protest to achieve their political objectives.

الجالية اللبنانية في بوسطن تدعم لبنان ورئيسه

زار وفد من الجالية اللبنانية في بوسطن مؤلف من كارين نجيم، ناتالي حمصي وأندريه جبيلي مكتب السيناتور والمرشحة لرئاسة الجمهورية الاميركية إليزابيت وارين للبحث في اوضاع لبنان وطلب الدعم للرئيس لبنان وجهوده من اجل الاصلاح وتحقيق مطالب الشعب. دار النقاش حول المطالب المحقّة للثوار واستغلال بعض الفئات الحزبية في لبنان للثورة القائمة، من اجل تحقيق أهداف غير وطنية. عبّر الوفد عن تمسّك الجالية بوحدة لبنان واستقلاله وضرورة افشال كل محاولات تشرذمه وتقسيمه. اخيراً نوَّه الوفد بحكمة ووعي الرئيس عون وبدعم الولايات المتحدة للبنان وشعبه.