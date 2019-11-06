living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
MY STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MY ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
2
My announcements
34
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
MY STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MY ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Eni-Total’s change of plans in Cyprus raise questions

6
NOVEMBER
2019
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

The Total-Eni consortium’s drilling activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) will not begin in block 7, as had been initially thought, but in blocks that are more likely to yield results at this time, according to reports on Monday.

Sources from Cyprus said the French-Italian consortium will commence drilling in Block 7 at the end of 2020 or early 2021. Before that it will start conducting drilling activities in blocks 6 and 8, where it has more research data to work with.

A Cypriot government source told the island’s Sigma TV that “the consortium will launch new exploration work at the point or points that they consider will yield better results at this time.”

The decision has reportedly raised questions as to whether the consortium’s plans are the result of Turkey’s opposition to drilling activities in Block 7, whose sovereignty it disputes.

Despite repeated warnings by Cyprus, Greece and the European Union, Turkey has consistently engaged in violations of Cyprus’ EEZ, while its Yavuz drillship has been stationed in Block 7 over the last few weeks under the protection of a Turkish warship.

At an event last month in Rome, Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said he was not worried about Turkey’s moves but noted that “if someone turns up with warships, I won’t drill wells,” adding, “I certainly don’t want to start wars for wells.”

 

ekathimerini.com

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
2
My announcements
34
Logout