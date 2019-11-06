living cost indicators
This is why we should believe in President Aoun (Marlene Sabeh)

Even if you don’t understand it, you cannot but acknowledge the undeniable effect and everlasting impact that Michel Aoun’s presence and charisma have. All you have to do is watch the cheering masses in front of Baabda Palace on November 3rd. (To some), it is probably somewhat inexplicable, but definitely discernible… Something unique, exceptional, and yes magical. We are truly living in an era of a man who changed the history of Lebanon forever, no matter what the sideliners say. 
It is not something frequently attainable or easily achieved though. You don’t embark on a glorious 30-year-old journey of heroism and patriotism if you weren’t outstanding at heart, relentless at the core, unwavering at all times. You don’t get to guide a country from a palace or exile without being exceptionally adept, unequivocally superior, and consistently prevailing. Michel Aoun is not a president or a regular politician; he is a phenomenon, a hero in his own right, a “school” of progressive tenets. How do you describe a leader who is unwilling to give up, reluctant to compromise, and determined to succeed? How do you define a person who, in the face of antagonism and hatred, responds with love—undiscriminating love. It is certainly an innate trait; inherent and inborn.
How will he face this critical phase, everyone asks? The way he always did decisive chapters of Lebanon’s history: Prioritizing the people of Lebanon and never compromising their unity and safety. And despite the limitations that the Taif Accord has instilled in the Constitution and the president’s authority, Michel Aoun will strive to find progressive ways to grant his people their demands. Some tasks may take longer than expected due to resistance to change and constitutional obstructions, but his consistent devotion to Lebanon is etched in history and this is how we are certain that our president will succeed.
Why? Because those who believe in Michel Aoun know he will never give up. They understand that he awaits the right moment to bridge differences and take action. They are confident he will never stake the unity of his beloved Lebanon. To him, Lebanon has not just been a country of origin. Lebanon has been so much more, in all aspects and features. To him, it was (and still is) the source and destination of all that he sought and all that he believed in: Democracy, independence, and sovereignty. But how do you successfully lead a country of many factions, alliances, and religions? How do you dissolve perpetual conflicts and create ̶ oftentimes in spite of many groups ̶ an atmosphere of harmony and solidarity? How do you eradicate prejudice and build on coexistence and tolerance? How do you fight occupiers, corruption, and wars without ever compromising sovereignty? How do you eradicate terrorism completely and retrieve previously occupied territories? How do you continue, day after day, to promote unity and peace despite persistent efforts to taint and hinder? I’m telling you… You don’t just wake up one day and become Michel Aoun. It is a significant and intrinsic quality by itself. A superior and unique power to bring everyone together within one country and under one administration. It is a distinguished capacity to face adversity with nobility and love. Who will do that but him? 
This is the time to wake up and realize he is the only one who will achieve what the people want.  He has already fought numerous triumphant wars on Lebanon’s behalf, what makes you doubt him now? You just wait and have faith that the man will—again— fight to keep Lebanon united, safe, and prosperous. 
Just wait.
 
Marlene Sabeh
Tayyar USA
