بالصورة: مبروك للوزيرة ندى بستاني الخوري مولودتها " اليكسا"!

نشرت الوزيرة ندى بستاني الخوري صورة عبرت فيها عن فرحتها بقدوم مولودتها الجديدة " اليكسا " كاتبةً :"

Today the 12th of October 2019 at 4:50 am, we greeted the newest member of our family. Youssef, Julia and I are overwhelmed with feelings and cannot express the joy and thankfulness for this blessing 🙏🏻

Welcome to our family Alexa 💞

And while another bright light is shedding on my life, my team and I will be working hard to keep the plans on track in the hope of bringing the light all around Lebanon.

استقبلنا اليوم ١٢ تشرين الاول الساعة ٤:٤٥ صباحًا، فرد جديد بعيلتنا

ما في كلمات بتعبّر عن مشاعرنا أنا ويوسف وجوليا.

فرحتنا وامتناننا ما بينوصفوا.

أهلا وسهلا فيكي أليكسا

وبينما عم بضوّي نور جديد عحياتي، رح كمّل الشغل أنا وفريق عملي لنضوّي كل لبنان.



من أسرة tayyar.org ، ألف ألف مبروك !