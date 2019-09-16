بالصور - البنك الأوروبي لإعادة الإعمار والتنمية يوقع اتفاقية حزمة تمويلية بقيمة 100 مليون د.أ. مع مجموعة الاعتماد اللبناني (بعدسة الزميل جورج فغالي)

A + A -

أعلنت مجموعة الاعتماد اللبناني ش.م.ل.،احدى المؤسسات المصرفية الرائدة في لبنان، عن استحصالها على حزمة تمويلية بقيمة 100 مليون دولار أميركي من البنك الأوروبي لإعادة الإعمار والتنمية(European Bank for Reconstruction and Development)،للاستفادة منه وتوظيفه في دعم وتنمية القطاع الخاص في لبنان.يتألف هذا التمويل من قرض مباشر بقيمة 50 مليون دولار أميركي مخصص لتمويل الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم (SMEs)، بالإضافة الى خط ائتماني مصرفي بقيمة 50 مليون د.أ.،تحت مظلة برنامج تسهيل التجارة (TFP)، مخصص لعمليات إصدار كفالات مقابل فتح الاعتمادات المستندية وتسهيلات مرتبطة بعمليات التجارة الخارجية.

تشكل الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم 95٪ من مجموع الشركات في لبنان، وتخلق حوالي نصف فرص العمل، لكنها تواجه قيود تمويلية كبيرة. ومن المتوقع أن تقوم حزمة التمويل المقدمة من البنكالأوروبيلإعادةالإعماروالتنميةبزيادة نسبة الإقراض المخصصة للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم بنسبة 10٪ وبزيادة مجمل عدد هذه الشركات بنسبة 25٪ في لبنان.

انطلق برنامج تسهيل التجارة (TFP)التابع للبنك الأوروبي لإعادة الإعمار والتنمية في عام 1999بهدف تعزيز التجارة الدولية بين بلدان عملياتهمن خلال تقديم ضمانات وتوفير تمويل قصير الأجل للمصارف والشركات المشاركة في البرنامج. سوفيقوم هذا الخطالائتماني المصرفيبدعم الأعمال الإقليميةوتطوير التجارة الخارجية وتعزيز فرص التمويل لشركات الاستيراد والتصدير في لبنان، خصوصاً الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم.

في هذا السياق، صرّح الدكتور جوزيف طربيه، رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة الاعتماد اللبناني، "إن الاستثمار مع البنكالأوروبيلإعادةالإعماروالتنميةسيعزز قدرة مجموعة الاعتماد اللبناني على زيادة الدعم للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم في ضوء الأوضاع المحليةوالإقليميةالصعبةالتي تعاني منها البلاد. من شأن هذا المشروع أن يساهم أيضا في تعزيز التجارة الإقليمية والدوليةمماسينعكسحتماعلىالتنميةالاقتصادية.إن هذه الشراكة هي الأولى من نوعها مع البنكالأوروبيلإعادةالإعماروالتنمية، ونتطلع الى تعزيزها بين الطرفين في مشاريعٍ متعددة في المستقبل. يأتي هذا التمويل الأخير ضمن رزمةعمليات أنجزتها مجموعة الاعتماد اللبناني ضمن استراتيجيتها لتعزيز تمويل القطاع الخاص وبخاصة الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم بالإضافة إلى تعزيز أهدافها على صعيد المسؤولية الاجتماعية (Corporate Social Responsibility)".

وصرّحتMs. Gretchen Biery، مدير مساعد في البنك الأوروبي لإعادة الإعمار والتنميةومسؤول عمليات المصرف في لبنان، "يسعدنا أن نتعاون معمجموعة الاعتماد اللبنانيمن أجل دعم الشركات الصغيرة في لبنان والتي نعتبرها العمود الفقري للاقتصاد، وتعزيز التجارة الإقليمية".

EBRDextends USD 100 Million financing package to Credit Libanais to Finance Small and Medium Enterprises andCross-Border Trade Finance in Lebanon





Credit Libanais, one of Lebanon’s leading financial institutions, announced the completion of a USD 100 million finance package from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), toexpand financeand trade facilities to Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) in Lebanon. The EBRD financing comprisesa senior loan for the value of USD 50 million to enhance its lending to SMEs in Lebanon, in addition to a trade financing limit of USD 50 million, under the Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP)to finance cross-border trade facilities.





SMEsconstitute around 95 percent of the total companies in Lebanon and provide almost half of the market employment opportunities, despite facing significant financing constraints. EBRD’s financing package is expected to expand SMElending by 10 percent and the number of SMEs in Lebanon by 25 percent.

The EBRD TFP was launched in 1999, with the aim of promoting international trade between its countries of operations, in the form of guarantees and short-term loans to selected participating banks and factoring companies. EBRD’s trade financing facility will support regional and international integration through trade and increased access to finance for importing and exporting firms in Lebanon, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

Dr. Joseph Torbey, Group Credit Libanais Chairman-General Manager,declared: “EBRD’sinvestment will assist Credit Libanais in providing furthersupport to SMEs,in light of the challenging domestic and regional situation. This funding will also contribute to boosting international trade thereby strengthening the economy.This is the first time that Credit Libanais and EBRD have joined forces and we look forward to having a long-standing partnership between the two Banks. This deal is among several other transactions that Credit Libanais has completed, as part of its strategy to support the private sector and the SMEs in particular and in achieving its objectives related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

In turn, Ms. Gretchen Biery, Associate Director & Head of Lebanon at EBRD, said “We are delighted to partner with Credit Libanais to further support small businesses in Lebanon which we consider the back bone of the economy and to boost intra-regional trade”.

AboutEBRD

The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and economy of more than 38 countries across three continents. The Bank is owned by 69 countries, as well as the European Union and the European Investment Bank. The EBRD started investing in Lebanon in 2017 and today has committed almost €500 million in the country. The Bank’s focus is on supporting private sector competitiveness, promoting sustainable energy supply and enhancing the quality and efficiency of public service delivery. For more information, visit www.ebrd.com

