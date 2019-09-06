living cost indicators
بالتفاصيل - مفاجأة سارّة عن العاصمة بيروت من الـ CNN

6
SEPTEMBER
2019
نشرت قناة الـ "CNN" مقالاً باللغة الاجنبية لـ Katia Hetter تتحدث فيه عن سيدة تدعى Helen Fanthorpe تسافر كثيراً، وهذه السيّدة تواصلت مع عدد كبير من المسافرين حول العالم، وقامت بوضع قائمة لأفضل 100 مكان على وجه الأرض تنصح بزيارتهم مع حلول العام 2020، وحلّت مدينة بيروت في المرتبة السابعة.

 

وتحدث المقال عن مدى روعة السياحة في لبنان، وعن التسوق والطعام اللذيذ بحسب حديث المسافرين، لذا تودّ "هيلين" استكشاف هذه المدينة مع حلول عام 2020 ، ولفت المقال انّ مدينة بيروت ستشهد رقماً قياسياً في عدد السيّاح، وإليكم نصّ المقال كاملاً كما تمّ نشره:

 

 

(CNN) — Helen Fanthorpe has traveled plenty -- attempting to salsa in Cuba and visibly awestruck by the Taj Majal in India -- so her bucket list is especially well-thought out.

 

Fanthorpe, who oversees the annual Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places on Earth, gets to spend her days thinking about where to tell people to travel for the annual list.

 

This year, she and her team turned the 2020 list into a photo-driven book, released in the United Kingdom on September 1 and in the United States on October 1.

 

"People always want to know the next hot destination," said Fanthorpe, who's based in London.

 

She called out to Rough Guide experts inside and outside the company to recommend "brilliant places for 2020, places that would be big news in 2020, just opened up, up and coming, back on the tourist map and places that are completely unmissable and timeless."

 

She also wanted a mix of type of destinations, including cities and countries, natural, landscapes and wildlife, ruins, paying homage to famous places worth visiting.

 

This list has inspired her, since she's only been to 26 places on it. CNN Travel asked her to share her bucket list from the book, so she told us where she wants to go next, in her own words.

 
"Beirut has spent much of its recent history being defined by the troubles in the Middle East -- which in turn impacted tourism here. But in a world where overtourism is becoming more of a problem and where adventurous travelers are seeking out the most interesting places to eat, shop and gallery hop, that just makes Beirut even cooler. I haven't traveled much in the Middle East; it's a region I'd love to explore more. "
 
CNN
