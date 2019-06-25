The 1st LACD Youth Camp

A + A -

The first LACD Youth Camp was held in Copake, NY, on June 21, 22, and 23, 2019. 24 of our LACD youths attended the three-day rigorous camp, benefiting from important communication, leadership, and wellness workshops led by knowledgeable and accomplished professionals. The time spent together gave our youths the opportunity to bond, re-connect with the Lebanese culture, and better understand the mission of our organization.

The feedback was extremely constructive and promising! Thank You to: The Youth Committee Chairman: Mr. George Jbeily LACD President and Youth Committee Advisor: Mr. Elie Azar Speakers: Mr. Tony Haddad, Mr. Tony Faddoul, Mr. Joseph Hamamji Facilitator: ES Mrs. Marlene Sabeh Media Coverage: DC/MD/VA Chapter President Mr. George Choueiry Mentors: Mrs. Elianna Azar, CA Chapter President Mr. Dany Farah Sponsors: Mr. Dory Asy, Mr. Sami Khoueiry, Mr. Selim Sessine, Mr. Wassim Hojeij, Dr. Chadi Tannoury, Mr. Elie Azar, Mrs. Marlene Sabeh, Mr. George Choueiry, the New England Chapter, and the DC/MD/VA Chapter.