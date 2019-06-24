living cost indicators
Huawei Wins "Best 5G Core Network Technology" Award and Ranks Among BrandZ's Most Valuable Global Brands

24
JUNE
2019
The company bags five Best of Show awards at Interop Tokyo 2019
[Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 24 June, 2019] Huawei announced that it has won "Best 5G Core Network Technology" award at the 5G World Summit 2019 held in London and five Best of Show awards at Interop Tokyo 2019, the largest annual ICT exhibition in Japan. The awards recognize Huawei as a provider of new industry applications, business models, and high-performing IT infrastructure solutions to facilitate digital transformation of enterprises. The company also ranked 47th in BrandZ’s annual Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands study.
 
"Best 5G Core Network Technology" Award at the 5G World Summit 2019 
Huawei's 5G intelligent and simplified core network supports all-cloud-based key technologies, such as three-layer decoupling, stateless design, cross-DC deployment, microservices, and A/B test. This network is built on leading cloud native, connectivity+, and edge computing technologies. Huawei's 5G intelligent and simplified core network is the industry's first core network that supports 2G/3G/4G/5G NSA/5G SA in-depth convergence. It provides the Single Voice Core simplified voice solution and CUPS-based distributed architecture. Based on CUPS, it supports one-stop user plane plug and play, on-demand scheduling of heterogeneous edge computing resources, fast integration of third-party applications, and building of an open edge ecosystem, providing differentiated services and enabling thousands of industries.
 
 
AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 AP7060DN: Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2019
Huawei’s AirEngine AP7060DN, the industry’s first commercial Wi-Fi 6 product, won Grand Prize for Best of Show Award on the back of its ultra-large bandwidth, ultra-high capacity, ultra-low latency, and flexible IoT expansion.
 
The judging panel recognized the solution's capabilities in implementing fast service recovery and intelligent network O&M. Such capabilities include millisecond-level in-band flow measurement, real-time monitoring of network service quality to meet service level agreement (SLA) requirements, and second-level silent fault locating.
 
 
Huawei CampusInsight: Best of Show Award - Runners-up at Tokyo Interop 2019
Huawei’s CampusInsight, a network analyzer that uses AI, data analytics and telemetry technology to visualize WI-FI network activity in real time to identify fault risk and cut O&M costs, has won the Best of Show Award – Runners-up at Interop Tokyo 2019.
 
Huawei’s CampusInsight leverages the power of AI to lead network administrators to a future where networks will be autonomous and self-healing, and huge volumes of network O&M data can be analyzed to improve service operations efficiency and deliver a previously unimaginable user experience.
 
Huawei Atlas 500 AI Edge Station: Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2019
Huawei's Atlas 500 AI edge station won the Best of Show Award Runners-up at Interop Tokyo 2019, after stringent review by a professional IT jury panel. The Atlas 500 AI edge station was recognized by the jury for its superior computing power, cloud-edge collaboration, and edge deployment features. Atlas 500 leads the way to enable intelligent transformation for edge computing.
 
Huawei's iFIT Solution: Best of Show Award Special Prize at Interop Tokyo 2019
Huawei's In-situ Flow Information Telemetry (iFIT) solution created a buzz at Interop Tokyo 2019, winning the Best of Show Award Special Prize. The judging panel, comprised of experts in the industry, recognized the solution's capabilities in implementing fast service recovery and intelligent network O&M. Such capabilities include millisecond-level in-band flow measurement, real-time monitoring of network service quality to meet service level agreement (SLA) requirements, and second-level silent fault locating.
 
 
Huawei's Intelligent Metro Router NetEngine 8000: Best of Show Award Grand Prize at Interop Tokyo 2019
 
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 scooped up the Best of Show Award Grand Prize in network infrastructure at Interop Tokyo 2019 thanks to its competitive advantages, including a large capacity of 14.4 Tbit/s per slot, one platform for all scenarios, SRv6 for intelligent connectivity, and full lifecycle automation. Winning this award demonstrates that Huawei's NetEngine 8000 is highly regarded by experts throughout the industry.
 
Huawei Ranks 47th in BrandZ’s annual Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands study
Huawei placed 47th on BrandZ’s annual Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands study, published by WPP’s research arm Kantar. Huawei has strengthened its position as a global brand with an eight percent increase in brand value and one place up from last year in ranking. This is the fourth consecutive year that Huawei has been featured in the top 50. 
{{article.title}}
