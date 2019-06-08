Two Lebanese and a Syrian kidnapped in Nigeria

A + A -

Two Lebanese employees and a Syrian employee of Raffoul Nigeria Limited (RNL), a road construction company were kidnapped from the company’s dredging site at Inyong-orong Waterside in Andoni LGA of Rivers State in the early hours of today at appx 0730hrs.

The kidnapped accessed the site using speedboats while armed with a GPMG and several AK 47 rifles.

Two PMF escorts were overpowered and dispossessed of their rifles.

The kidnapped are:



1st Emile Skaff - Syrian National

2nd Tony Stefan - Lebanese National

3rd Shadi Lahhoud - Lebanese National