Two Lebanese and a Syrian kidnapped in Nigeria

Two Lebanese employees and a Syrian employee of Raffoul Nigeria Limited (RNL), a road construction company were kidnapped from the company’s dredging site at Inyong-orong Waterside in Andoni LGA of Rivers State in the early hours of today at appx 0730hrs.
The kidnapped accessed the site using speedboats while armed with a GPMG and several AK 47 rifles.
Two PMF escorts were overpowered and dispossessed of their rifles.
The kidnapped are:
1st Emile Skaff - Syrian National
2nd Tony Stefan - Lebanese National
3rd Shadi Lahhoud - Lebanese National