On 27 May, the government of Lebanon (Caa1 stable) approved the draft 2019 budget at the cabinet level and sent it to parliament for debate and final approval. The draft budget as outlined by Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil at a press conference aims for a fiscal deficit reduction to 7.6% of GDP in 2019 from 11.5% achieved in 2018, and implies an improvement in the primary balance to a surplus of 1.7% of GDP from an estimated deficit of about 1%. This adjustment is achieved primarily via spending cuts and a limited increase in revenue.

According to Moody’s debt projections, the implied primary balance adjustment and the previously announced interest savings from the refinancing of high interest-rate T-bills with lower interest-rate T-bills with participation of the central bank and commercial banks, remain insufficient to significantly change the debt trajectory because of the persistent interest rate - growth rate differential.

